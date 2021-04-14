Lingering damage done by COVID-19

Re “COVID’s lingering grip” (Page A1, April 13): In addition to neurological disorders, please let’s not forget physical issues induced by a long bout with COVID-19, although mine may be a combination of both physical and neurological. Still, after nearly a month in bed last April, near-comatose or at best groggy for as much as 20 hours a day, and moving slowly and painfully otherwise, I lost about 12 pounds, due to loss of appetite and being incapacitated. The net results, at age 77, are continuing physical weakness, loss of agility, reduced sense of balance, and far more uncertainty and difficulty doing physical tasks.

Ben Myers