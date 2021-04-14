A new definition of ‘chutzpah’

It used to be said that the defining case of “chutzpah” was the man who murdered his parents and pleaded for clemency on the grounds that he was an orphan. This definition may now be updated, as I have just read the statement of Patricia Stewart, director of the so-called Citizens for Life, who worries that women seeking abortions might feel “isolated” (“Abortion drugs via mail now possible,” Metro, April 12). Never mind that it is her organization’s mission to ensure that women are isolated from the reproductive care that they need. Stewart further frets that “the impersonal TelAbortion system fails women in their care, when they most need help and a human touch.” This comes from someone whose organization is dedicated to restricting access to that help and that human touch for pregnant women precisely at their point of greatest need. The sheer gall of this statement is mind-boggling.

Jon Kiparsky