Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask appears ready to return

“Obviously, with only so many games left, Tuukka’s been out a while now,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So, it’s not a switch. I don’t care who you are, what position you play, you need reps. Very few guys can just jump back in there after missing time. So, I think Tuukka’s going to need his share.

But with 16 games left in this condensed season, the Bruins will have to weigh whether it’s more beneficial to have Rask rested for the playoffs or if he should get as many reps as possible before the postseason arrives.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask had no setbacks at Wednesday’s practice and should be ready to go Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

“As far as the rest part, obviously, that depends on his play. How does he feel? Where is he at physically? But how was his timing, most importantly? So those are some things we’ll have to look at as we go along.”

Rask has played parts of just three games since March 3 as he’s dealt with an upper-body injury.

In his absence, the Bruins have leaned on rookies Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman, as well as Jaroslav Halak, although Halak has missed the last six games while on the COVID-19 list.

“It’s going to be tough to get them all their reps and starts with how many games we have left,” Cassidy said. “And then it’s a matter of we’re still in a playoff fight. So, we have to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win. So, we’re going to balance all of that stuff going forward, but the most important one for us right now is what’s in front of us.”

Cassidy didn’t rule out the possibility of Swayman playing himself into a larger role.

“He certainly looks composed, has been composed,” Cassidy said. “Let’s keep in mind, I don’t have a crystal ball either, I don’t know what’s going to happen in three weeks. I don’t know how Jaroslav is going to recover once he’s off the COVID list. How’s Tuukka’s time off going to treat him? Is it going to treat him well where the time has done good and he finds his game quickly, or is it going to take a while?

“So there’s a lot of questions that go into it. But we haven’t ruled [Swayman] out being a guy that could see some extra starts that we didn’t anticipate. That’s just performance-related.”

Looking back

Jake DeBrusk was a teenager in Edmonton still dreaming of reaching the NHL when Taylor Hall was drafted in 2010.

DeBrusk can still remember the debate over whether Hall or Tyler Seguin should be selected No. 1 overall. Edmonton had the first pick, but Boston was waiting at No. 2. Hall wanted to be a Bruin, but the Oilers chose him.

In DeBrusk’s eyes, it worked out the right way.

“Obviously, I’m a little biased,” DeBrusk said. “But that’s who we picked back in the day. That was a big thing. I remember that. That was the reason why I think I remember the draft, was there was two very good players. Obviously, Tyler’s a very good player too, and won a Cup here in Boston.”

Hall spent six years with the Oilers and DeBrusk remembers watching some of his signature moments with his friends.

“He was electric,” DeBrusk said.

So when the Bruins traded for Hall on Monday, DeBrusk’s phone lit up with texts from those same friends.

“My buddies from back home gave me some text messages, wanted to know what he was like as a guy,” DeBrusk said. “It’s kind of funny, but it’s one of those things where the hockey world kind of comes full circle sometimes.”

DeBrusk was a rookie when Hall won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2017-18 with the Devils, and DeBrusk saw Hall flash the elite speed and skill that earned him that honor. DeBrusk said the deadline additions of Hall, Curtis Lazar, and Mike Reilly gave the Bruins a boost in Tuesday night’s win over the Sabres.

“It’s one of those things where once the deadline is kind of done with, it’s what you’re running with for the rest of the year,” DeBrusk said. “It was exciting, obviously, any time you bring in a player of Taylor’s caliber, and Curtis’s pedigree, Riles there too. I think it helps our team obviously.”

Pastrnak pressing?

David Pastrnak is in the middle of his longest goal drought of the season (six games).

He has misfired on shots he normally buries, and he might be pressing a bit.

“Only he can answer that,” Cassidy said. “I guess from my perspective, maybe because he hasn’t scored in a while, he sees some net and he’s rushing it and his timing is off trying to get it off faster than the puck speed allows him to because he wants to get by the goalie.

“He’s had some good looks, some good shots that haven’t gone in, goalies made saves on, so sometimes you start pressing. Sometimes it’s a bit of the puck doesn’t sit flat for you. Other times you’re just off. So it could be any of those things.

“As long as he keeps going to the net shooting and that line generates offense, I think he’ll come out of it and be fine.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.