Bryan Mata, Red Sox’ top pitching prospect, undergoes Tommy John surgery

“When he progressed to the stage of throwing the baseball, it became clear pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to be able to progress without some discomfort,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “At that point, surgery became necessary.

Mata, 21, suffered a slight tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow in early March and recently began a throwing program to determine whether he could avoid the procedure. Once he started throwing on flat ground, it took little time to determine that he could not.

“Any time you have any kind of injury with the UCL, you know that a return is not a sure thing. We were optimistic when we started his progression as he progressed into throwing, but we also knew that if he wasn’t able to go through the throwing program without discomfort that surgery might be necessary.

“The silver lining here is that it didn’t take terribly long to figure that out before the decision was made.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s obviously a lot of downtime and a long road back, but we’re going to continue to be able to help Bryan get there.”

This is a tough blow for Mata, who will miss all of 2021 and likely a chunk of next season. Taking into account last year’s minor league season that was lost as a result of COVID-19, and that could be nearly three years without normal game competition for a pitcher who is still developing.

Mata was added to the 40-man roster over the winter, and some in the organization believed that he had a chance to reach the big leagues late this year on the strength of his mid- to high-90s fastball and slider, offerings he complements with a four-seamer, curve, and changeup.

But even in a best-case scenario, he was unlikely to land on the big league radar until late in 2021. Now, a best-case scenario would be late 2022 for the big leagues, with 2023 a more realistic possibility.

Mata has a career 3.40 ERA in the minors, along with 307 strikeouts in 315 innings. He pitched in the All-Star Futures Game in 2018, and split 2019 between High A Salem and Double A Portland.

