Celtics outlast Trail Blazers, 116-115

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 32 points, including 5 straight points in the final minute, as the Celtics tipped the Trail Blazers, 116-115, at Moda Center on Tuesday night.

▪ Tatum has been accused of falling in love with the 3-point shot but he focused on attacking the basket Tuesday, playing his first 25 minutes with just three 3-point attempts. Attacking the basket and passing on threes did not affect his scoring output. He scored 17 points in the third period and 24 through three quarters on just 13 shots.

▪ Tatum attacking the basket will bring on potential for more injury and he appeared to step on Damian Lillard’s foot toward a breakaway drive to the basket and both All-Stars came out hobbling late in the third period. Tatum stayed on the floor for a few moments favoring his right leg. He remained in the game and drained both free throws.

▪ It was Payton Pritchard’s first game back in his home state since joining the NBA but with no fans at Moda Center, he was reduced to hearing a virtual crowd cheer when he entered and one loud boo from one of Blazers family and friends section.

▪ The Celtics are so much better offensive when Kemba Walker is playing with zip and attacking the defense. On several occasions in the first half, Walker pushed the pace, got into the paint and was able to score or pass to a teammate. Scoring against defenses that aren’t set is the ultimate goal for the Celtics.

▪ The Celtics are hitting the boards of late with Tristan Thompson, Tatum, and Walker combined for 18 of the team’s 27 rebounds at halftime. The surprise here is Walker, who was active on defense and chasing down missed shots to start the fast break.

▪ The Blazers have so many scoring weapons, and that includes former Toronto Raptor Norman Powell, who led Portland with 15 points at halftime. Carmelo Anthony reverted back to his Denver days in the first half with 12 points in 11 minutes.

▪ Brad Stevens is definitely comfortable using second-year swingman Romeo Langford for his defensive prowess and it’s paying off. Despite picking up two early fouls, Langford remained aggressive and was able to draw a charge on Robert Covington as well as limit Anthony on his touches.

▪ Portland big man Jusuf Nurkic caused problems for Robert Williams because of his physicality and the Blazers went to him when they needed buckets. Williams just doesn’t have the size to contain burly centers like Nurkic and Stevens went to Thompson early in the third quarter after Williams allowed a Nurkic layup.

