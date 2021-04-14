EMass girls’ volleyball: Canton’s Angie Elias headlines Players of the Week

Laura Cosgwell, Barnstable — The junior setter totaled 90 assists, 29 digs, and 7 aces in a 2-1 week for the Red Hawks, a 3-0 loss to C&I leader to Dennis-Yarmouth last Wednesday, followed by 3-0 wins over Sandwich (Thursday) and Falmouth (Friday).

Ana Luiza Da Silva, Dennis-Yarmouth — With a 14-assist performance, the senior setter reached 1,000 for her career in a 3-0 Cape & Islands win over Nauset Thursday for the 11-0 Dolphins. She had 14 assists in the victory.

Angie Elias, Canton —The senior outside hitter rocked Foxborough for 20 kills and 8 digs in Canton’s regular-season finale, then followed that with an 11-kill, 10-dig, 4-ace performance against Milford in a 3-0 win in the first round of the Hockomock Cup.