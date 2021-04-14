Five Astros on injured list because of COVID-19 protocols

General manager James Click couldn’t say if a player had tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who had and that the length of each player’s absence would be determined by contract testing that is being performed.

hours before the Astros were to wrap up a three-game series with the Tigers.

The Astros placed second baseman Jose Altuve , third baseman Alex Bregman , designated hitter Yordan Álvarez , catcher Martín Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia on the injured list because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wedemesday,

Click was asked if the situation could have caused the game to be postponed.

“We’ve been in close contact with Major League Baseball throughout the day about that possibility," he said. “They don’t believe that there is a health-safety reason not to play. So as of now, we are playing the game."

Mound moved back in minors

Major League Baseball wants to see if moving back the pitcher’s mound will increase offense.

MLB will experiment with a 12-inch greater distance between the mound and home plate during a portion of the Atlantic League seasonto decrease strikeouts and increase offense.

The pitching rubber will be moved back to 61 feet, 6 inches starting Aug. 3 during the second half of the independent minor league’s season.

“It’s a direct response to the escalating strikeout rate, where you’re giving the hitter approximately one one-100th of a second of additional time to decide whether to swing at a pitch, which has the effect just in terms of reaction time of reducing the effective velocity of a pitch by roughly 1.5 mph,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations. “The purpose of the test and hope is giving hitters even that tiny additional piece of time will allow them to make more contact and reduce the strikeout rate.”

In 2019, the last full season, strikeouts set a record for the 12th consecutive year at 42,823, up 33 percent from 32,189 in 2007. Strikeouts exceeded hits the last three seasons after never occurring before in major league history.

MLB calculated the average fastball velocity last year at 93.3 miles per hour and estimated the increased distance would decrease the equivalent to 91.6 m.p.h.

Brewers’ Burnes smoking

Corbin Burnes continued his sizzling start to the season and finally got a little run support, thanks in part to his own surprising skill at the plate.

Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a bases-loaded single for his first two career RBIs as the Brewers defeated the Cubs, 7-0, at Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old righthander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.

“That’s the best guy we’ve faced all year there today,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

Burnes (1-1) has 30 strikeouts, allowing only four hits and no walks in 18⅓ innings. He was asked after the game if this is the most fun he’s ever had pitching.

“Yeah, I’d say so,” said Burnes, who finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year. “Last year was pretty awesome, too. I think it makes it a little bit sweeter this year having some fans in the stands and having the fans in the ballpark to enjoy it with us.”

This marked the franchise-record eighth straight game in which a Brewers starter worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.

Bichette, Blue Jays outmuscle Judge, Yankees

Bo Bichette matched slugger Aaron Judge in the power department and got to take the final trot.

Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted the Blue Jays over the Yankees, 5-4, at Dunedin, Fla.

“I think I am just starting to heat up,” Bichette said. “I think I was grinding for a while. That’s part of baseball, you fight until you start feeling good. It’s good feeling now.”

Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three.

Bichette tied his career high with an 11-game hitting streak. He had three hits and also stole a base.

Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees, who went 2-4 on a road trip. New York also lost two of three at Tampa Bay.



