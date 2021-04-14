Games 11 and 12: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Twins in a doubleheader today at Target Field. Both games will be seven innings, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of the first.
The weather is supposed to be slightly better today, reaching 40 degrees. The two teams played through snow flurries on Tuesday, with a game-time temperature of 33 degrees.
Lineups
RED SOX (7-3): TBA
Pitching (Game 1): RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46 ERA)
Pitching (Game 2): LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.40 ERA)
TWINS (5-5): TBA
Pitching (Game 1): RHP Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61 ERA)
Pitching (Game 2): RHP Jose Berrios (2-0, 1.54 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Maeda: Bogaerts 0-3, Cordero 0-4, Devers 2-3, Gonzalez 2-2, Martinez 0-9, Plawecki 0-0, Renfroe 6-23, Vázquez 1-2.
vs. Berrios: Martinez 5-17, Bogaerts 2-12, Devers 1-9, Gonzalez 2-6, Plawecki 0-4, Arroyo 0-2, Chavis 1-3, Vázquez 2-3, Renfroe 1-2.
Twins vs. Eovaldi: Arraez 1-2, Cave 3-5, Cruz 1-4, Garver 0-3, Kepler 3-8, Polanco 3-5, Sanó 1-9, Simmons 8-28.
vs. Rodriguez: Cruz 3-18, Donaldson 1-16, Kepler 4-13, Eduardo Rodriguez 4-8, Polanco 1-7, Astudillo 3-6, Cave 0-6, Arraez 1-2, Simmons 0-0.
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers became just the third Red Sox to hit homers in four straight games before turning 25, joining Babe Ruth and Ted Williams.
Notes: The seven-game winning streak is the longest for the Red Sox since they won 10 in a row from July 2-12 in 2018 … Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 5.05 ERA in seven starts against Minnesota, including 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA in three starts at Target Field … Maeda, the runner up for the 2020 AL Cy Young Award, is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in his only start against the Red Sox … Rodriguez is 3-1 with a 3.41 ERA in six starts against the Twins, including 1-0 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts at Target Field … Berrios has looked impressive in winning his first two starts, but has struggled against the Red Sox, posting an 0-4 record and 4.45 ERA in five starts.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.