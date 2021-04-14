Games 11 and 12: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

The weather is supposed to be slightly better today, reaching 40 degrees. The two teams played through snow flurries on Tuesday , with a game-time temperature of 33 degrees.

The Red Sox will look to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Twins in a doubleheader today at Target Field. Both games will be seven innings, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of the first.

RED SOX (7-3): TBA

Pitching (Game 1): RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46 ERA)

Pitching (Game 2): LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

TWINS (5-5): TBA

Pitching (Game 1): RHP Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

Pitching (Game 2): RHP Jose Berrios (2-0, 1.54 ERA)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Maeda: Bogaerts 0-3, Cordero 0-4, Devers 2-3, Gonzalez 2-2, Martinez 0-9, Plawecki 0-0, Renfroe 6-23, Vázquez 1-2.

vs. Berrios: Martinez 5-17, Bogaerts 2-12, Devers 1-9, Gonzalez 2-6, Plawecki 0-4, Arroyo 0-2, Chavis 1-3, Vázquez 2-3, Renfroe 1-2.

Twins vs. Eovaldi: Arraez 1-2, Cave 3-5, Cruz 1-4, Garver 0-3, Kepler 3-8, Polanco 3-5, Sanó 1-9, Simmons 8-28.

vs. Rodriguez: Cruz 3-18, Donaldson 1-16, Kepler 4-13, Eduardo Rodriguez 4-8, Polanco 1-7, Astudillo 3-6, Cave 0-6, Arraez 1-2, Simmons 0-0.

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers became just the third Red Sox to hit homers in four straight games before turning 25, joining Babe Ruth and Ted Williams.

Notes: The seven-game winning streak is the longest for the Red Sox since they won 10 in a row from July 2-12 in 2018 … Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 5.05 ERA in seven starts against Minnesota, including 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA in three starts at Target Field … Maeda, the runner up for the 2020 AL Cy Young Award, is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in his only start against the Red Sox … Rodriguez is 3-1 with a 3.41 ERA in six starts against the Twins, including 1-0 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts at Target Field … Berrios has looked impressive in winning his first two starts, but has struggled against the Red Sox, posting an 0-4 record and 4.45 ERA in five starts.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.