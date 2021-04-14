It’s clear that rehiring Alex Cora was the right move by the Red Sox

Not me. I can be the pearl-clutching “get off my lawn” guy when it comes to PED users applying for admission to the Baseball Hall of Fame, or John Calipari vacating Final Four appearances, but bringing Cora back to manage was always the best move for the Sox.

There are still pockets of Red Sox Nation where folks are upset that Alex Cora was brought back to manage. Cora is a convicted cheater, and I’ve heard from dozens of loyal Sox fans who are offended and outraged that the Sox rehired him after he served a one-year MLB suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Did Cora break a few rules and take a few liberties with the MLB rulebook when he was bench coach for the 2017 world champion Astros …? He did. But he served his time and he’s not trying to get into Cooperstown. He’s just here to manage, and he’s really good at it. It’s pretty clear that he’s the perfect manager for this Red Sox team.

We still don’t know whether the 2021 Sox are any good, but they are off to a good start and have a chance to be relevant again, and Cora is a big part of the quick turnaround.

Go back to the eighth inning of Monday’s frosty 4-2 victory over the legitimate Twins. Cora had struggling Bobby Dalbec (batting .095) in the No. 9 hole, and Dalbec came through with a pair of opposite-field RBI doubles in the comeback victory. When Dalbec broke a 2-2 tie with a line double in the eighth, Jerry Remy observed, “That’s great hitting. And great managing.”

Bingo. Dalbec struggled mightily in the first week of the season. Lots of strikeouts. No homers. He couldn’t get halfway to Mendoza (.200). Cora sat him down for a couple of days, but rather than bury the kid, he put him back in the bottom of the lineup and waited for Dalbec to produce.

“It was just a matter of time,” said Cora. “We trust the player.”

Christian Arroyo slides home with a run on one of Bobby Dalbec's doubles in Monday's win. Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Dalbec’s doubles helped the first-place Sox extend their early-season win streak to seven games. It’s the Sox’ longest winning streak since — dare we say? — 2018. Five of the first seven wins were of the comeback variety.

Cora served most of his 2020 suspension back home in Puerto Rico. Like you and me, he watched the same sorry Sox we watched. I asked him Monday if there was any point where he found himself yelling at the television. Like you and me.

“I did, twice,” he said. “There was one game, a 3-2 count, two outs, and [Ryan] Brasier was on the mound, and Mitch [Moreland] was playing behind the runner of course, and [Brasier] picked the runner off and threw the ball away. I screamed at the TV and turned off the TV. Three-two, two outs, and he threw the ball away.”

Cora said he could not remember the other instance when he cursed the Sox and flipped off the television, but we can all think of about 100 moments when we shared that disgust. The 2020 Red Sox played losing, dead-ass baseball.

Not now. Not yet, anyway.

Just watching on television, you can see the difference in this team. There is fire and intensity in the dugout. Players seem to like one another.

The manager has set the tone. Cora has confidence and gravitas that poor Ron Roenicke lacked. He’s cocky. He probably thinks he’s better than he is. And it has translated into good performance and team play.

It’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg thing. Teams that win have fun; teams that lose are sour. But you can tell these Sox are having fun. Unlike last season.

“Two days ago, I talked to my mom and said, ‘Mom, we got a good team,’ ” Cora said. “And she said, ‘Yes, you guys are good.’ She said it seems like they care. They get upset when they strike out and get upset when they don’t get a call. If she agrees with it, I’ll go with that.

“It’s a good baseball team. It’s not the names that we had in ’18 and ’19, but … they play with emotion, which is very important.

The Red Sox are playing with purpose, and it shows. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

“I don’t know over 162 games if that is the right recipe, but I do believe when you only have 4,000 fans, when you’re not playing in front of a packed house ― and with every obstacle we have in front of us because of the virus — I think it’s good that they can play with emotion during the games.

“You should enjoy the games anyways. They’ve done an outstanding job from the first pitch to the last pitch to be engaged and enjoy the process.”

Cora said he watched the Rays, Indians, Padres, and Dodgers in addition to the Red Sox last year. Unlike the Red Sox, the other teams seemed to be enjoying baseball.

“It was different what they did,” noted the Sox manager. “The speed of the game was different, and the way they went about their business. It seems like it was different as far as enjoying the game.

“Obviously they had some guys — Cleveland had Francisco [Lindor], he will smile all the time. San Diego had Fernando [Tatis]. He will enjoy the game regardless of the results. LA was that good. Of course you are going to enjoy.

“And Tampa, they did an amazing job throughout the season having fun with it. Randy [Arozarena] is a guy that is always smiling, and it seems like he enjoyed showing up to the ballpark. And go through the grind. I paid a lot of attention to those guys.”

I’ve heard fewer complaints about Cora’s cheating ways since the Sox started winning. Winning excuses everything, right? If Cora keeps this team in contention all summer, maybe the Sox PR department will feature “Trash Can Banging In Context” on the club’s website.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.