MIAA wrestling gets green light for the spring season

Finally, the MIAA will be able to pin down the particulars for a spring high school wrestling season.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state’s Executive Office of Environmental and Energy Affairs verbally confirmed to the association that wrestling will be moved to “Level 3″ competition, clearing the way for the MIAA to formulate the COVID-19 modification process.

The MIAA’s spring season officially starts on Monday, April 26 and runs through July 3.