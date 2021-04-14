MIAA wrestling gets green light for the spring season

Finally, the MIAA will be able to pin down the particulars for a spring high school wrestling season.
On Wednesday afternoon, the state’s Executive Office of Environmental and Energy Affairs verbally confirmed to the association that wrestling will be moved to “Level 3″ competition, clearing the way for the MIAA to formulate the COVID-19 modification process.
The MIAA’s spring season officially starts on Monday, April 26 and runs through July 3.
According to a release from the association, while the modification work is going on, schools are encouraged to continue their preparations for a season (registrations, weight certifications, schedules, etc.). As has been the case throughout the school year, “the final decision for a school to partake in a particular sport is decided at the local level.”
Wrestling is currently approved for Level 1 (conditioning) and Level 2 (competitive practices). When the season starts on April 26, those cohort practices will count toward the 10 practices that each wrestler is required to participate prior to competing in a meet.
Masks will be required by all wrestlers/coaches at practices. Also, the use of “wrestling rooms” will not be permitted.
