Oregon’s own Payton Pritchard excited for first NBA trip to Portland

“I still remember as a little kid watching Blazers game with my parents and I remember telling them, ‘I’ll be playing here one day,’ ” said Pritchard, who grew up in nearby Tualatin. “To finally to be at this moment is unbelievable. I’ve had success in this gym, so hopefully it continues.”

Pritchard, a four-time state champion at West Linn High School and former University of Oregon standout, had enjoyed a surprising productive rookie season for the Celtics, averaging 6.8 points and 1.9 assists, going into Tuesday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday was Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard’s return to his native Oregon, but he is no stranger to the Moda Center, an arena he estimated he’s played in 15 times.

Pritchard developed a close relationship with Blazers guard Damian Lillard during his years playing for the Ducks. Pritchard considers the perennial All-Star a role model. This is the first time they will meet at the professional level.

“Dame’s been playing in Portland since the beginning of my high school [career],” Pritchard said. “He’s somebody to look up to. What a great role model on the court and off the court. Somebody you can follow in his footsteps. He’s been a person I looked up to.”

Fans were not allowed at Moda Center, meaning Pritchard’s family and friends could not attend Tuesday’s game. He said that definitely affected his outlook on his homecoming.

“With the fans not being able to be here, it won’t sink in really because I can’t have family and friends at the game, my hometown,” he said. “I think the first time I play here with fans, then I’ll be like, ‘Wow this is crazy, first time being here.’ ”

It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these rookies during a pandemic, playing in empty arenas, unable to explore road cities, and daily COVID testing. Pritchard has overcome a lack of a summer league and shortened training camp to become a reliable reserve for the Celtics.

“My rookie year has been kind of crazy. There’s been highs. There’s been lows,” he said. “For me it’s just part of the whole experience itself has been unbelievable. Obviously, the moments where you help your team pull out a win it’s some things that stand out the most. It’s all a learning experience.”

A tribute to Leonard

Indiana native Brad Stevens offered kind words for longtime Indiana Pacers coach and broadcaster Bob “Slick” Leonard, who passed away Tuesday at 88. Leonard was a star player at Indiana University and later coached the Pacers to three American Basketball Association titles before becoming a legendary broadcaster.

“I’ve known him for a long time and grew up as a huge fan, obviously in Central Indiana,” Stevens said. “The best way I can describe him to the people in the Northeast is he was our Tommy Heinsohn. When Reggie [Miller] hit a three and the whole place would go ‘Boom Baby,’ that was Slick Leonard. He will certainly be missed, another tough loss in our basketball community this year.”

Kanter on the rebound

It was the Celtics’ first game against former teammate Enes Kanter, who was traded to the Trail Blazers for a trade exception in November. Kanter had an uneven season with the Celtics and Stevens played the big man only in certain situations because of his defensive struggles.

In Portland for his second stint, Kanter has been sparkling, averaging a double-double (12.1 points, 11.9 rebounds) in just 26 minutes per game. Kanter collected a career-high 30 rebounds along with 24 points on April 10 against the Detroit Pistons.

As he did in his previous time, Kanter filled in as a starter for the injured Jusuf Nurkic, starting 34 of his 54 appearances.

“Enes has had two stops here and he’s been a Godsend both times,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “Obviously, two years ago, Nurk got hurt and he was our starting center going to the conference finals and he fit in perfectly. This year, pretty much the same thing. We wouldn’t have been able to keep our head above water if it weren’t for Enes.

“You guys in Boston know he’s a hard worker, an extraordinary rebounder, and he’s a joy to have on the team. He plays with pure heart.”

Healthy as can be

The Celtics again fielded almost a full squad Tuesday, besides shooting guard Evan Fournier, who missed his fifth consecutive game with COVID-19 protocol. It’s uncertain if he will be available for Saturday’s home game with the Golden State Warriors.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets were not on the team’s injury report. The Blazers were also completely healthy with Nurkic and shooting guard CJ McCollum also recently returning from injuries.

A friend from back East

The Celtics saw a familiar face in a different uniform with the Trail Blazers. Former Toronto Raptor Norman Powell was acquired last month and has immediately become a starter. He came into the game averaging 16.3 points in his nine games with Portland . . . Stevens did not want to comment on the play-in tournament after the format was heavily criticized by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and star player Luka Doncic. He did add that the Celtics would not sacrifice the health of any player for playoff seeding. The teams seeded seventh through 10th will be involved in the tournament starting May 18.

