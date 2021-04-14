Patriots players say many will not participate in next week’s voluntary workouts because of COVID-19 risk

Patriots players released a statement through the NFL Players Association saying many team members won’t be participating in voluntary workouts, which are scheduled to begin Monday.

“The NFL has yet to agree to the full details of a plan for players despite the fact that we are a few short days away from the start of voluntary workouts,” the statement said. “The threat of COVID-19 is still serious in our community and across the country, and we think it is safer for everyone if we choose to workout on our own.”

New England joins a list of other teams that have already announced that some or all players plan to opt out, including the Lions, Broncos, Seahawks, and Buccaneers.