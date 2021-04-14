Patriots players say many will not participate in next week’s voluntary workouts because of COVID-19 risk

Patriots players released a statement through the NFL Players Association saying many team members won’t be participating in voluntary workouts, which are scheduled to begin Monday.
“The NFL has yet to agree to the full details of a plan for players despite the fact that we are a few short days away from the start of voluntary workouts,” the statement said. “The threat of COVID-19 is still serious in our community and across the country, and we think it is safer for everyone if we choose to workout on our own.”
New England joins a list of other teams that have already announced that some or all players plan to opt out, including the Lions, Broncos, Seahawks, and Buccaneers.
A statement from the New England Patriots players: pic.twitter.com/1gl84knZrS— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 14, 2021
NFLPA president J.C. Tretter has been advocating for a repeat of last year’s offseason when the global COVID-19 outbreak led teams to do everything online until training camps opened in August.
Except for one minicamp, the offseason programs are voluntary, although most players participate in them and many have contractual incentives to do so.
In order to participate on the first day, players were scheduled have to take a COVID PCR test at Gillette Stadium on Friday, and a PCR test and a rapid test on April 19.
In normal years, the offseason program consists of two weeks of conditioning workouts with no coaches present; three weeks of 7-on-7 work in shorts and T-shirts; and four weeks of no-pads, no-contact practices.
