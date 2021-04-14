Pria Parker, Hingham girls go the distance in Patriot Keenan track championship

Parker joined her teammates, and together they celebrated what appears highly likely to be the program’s fourth straight league title and eighth in the last 11 years. The results were not final as of Tuesday night, as some runners still have to compete Wednesday, but Hingham has a sizable lead, 198.25-126.5, over second-place Plymouth North and is firmly in command.

She had run the 2-mile earlier in the afternoon at Hingham High, finishing in a time of 11:44.20, and no one would have blamed her if she chose to walk their way instead of run. But Parker, who beat the field by over a minute and 20 seconds in her race, is never one to turn down a run.

When the Patriot League Keenan Division girls’ Fall II track championship had wrapped up, Hingham senior captain Pria Parker was on the other side of the field when her fellow distance runners beckoned her to come take a group photo.

Depth helps set the Harborwomen apart, but it’s no secret that Parker is the anchor and catalyst. Her times rank first in the league in the 1,000, mile, and 2-mile, and the team’s first meet against other teams since last February solidified her and her teammates’ perch atop the Patriot pecking order.

“She’s been amazing this whole season,” Hingham coach Dawn Diedricksen said. “Seeing her do well in the 2-mile today was pretty special. She’s a good role model all around, not just a good athlete.”

Parker started out as a hurdler freshman year, and she describes herself as “horrible.” While her modesty shines through even in a short conversation, it’s clear that she hadn’t quite found her niche yet early in year one.

Later that season, she discovered the distance team and quickly realized that’s where she could help the team flourish.

“It’s amazing,” Parker said. “I think the team is probably the best part. The atmosphere here is unlike any team I’ve ever been on. Everyone is so welcoming. It’s incredible.”

Parker’s personal records of 3:03 in the 1,000, 5:12 in the mile, and 11:23 in the 2-mile speak for themselves, and her teammates credit her for helping the Harborwomen go.

“She’s the most supportive person in our whole grade,” fellow senior Maeve Lowther said. “On the cross-country and track team, she’s always the most positive person, and she’s always giving people really helpful advice. She’s the best captain.”

Maureen Koenen unofficially won the 600 (1:45.02), Lowther the 1,000 (3:18.42) and mile (5:47.51), Emma Mills the 55-meter hurdles (9.31), and Francesca Candelieri (16 feet, 5 inches) the long jump for the Harborwomen.

Hingham senior captain Pria Parker ranks first in the Patriot League in the 1,000, the mile, and the 2-mile. Trevor Hass

Girls’ volleyball

Concord-Carlisle 3, Newton South 0 — Powered by the serving of freshman Isabel Jaffe and sophomore Eva Shudt, the host Patriots (11-0) swept the visiting Lions in the semifinals of the Dual County League Large Tournament.

At one point in the second set, both teams were level at 10 points apiece, but Jaffe recorded seven aces as C-C surged to a 25-20 win. Shudt later recorded seven aces in the 25-15 clincher set.

“I could tell you all the highlights, but we really had a great serving game today,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Jim Crandall. C-C will play Lincoln-Sudbury in the DCL Large final on Thursday.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Junior middies Marianna Gaviria and Candice Bauer were dominant as the host Warriors (8-3) advanced to the Dual County League Large final with the 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-15 victory.

Apponequet 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Abigail Lens recorded 7 kills, 2 blocks and 5 service points and Sydney Sweeney added 6 kills, 3 digs, and 9 service points for the Lakers in a South Coast Conference win over the Raiders.

Case 3, Wareham 0 — Behind Alyssa Storm’s 16 assists and eight aces, the hosts Cardinals (5-1) swept the visiting Vikings in the South Coast win.

Durfee 3, Norwell 0 — Durfee senior Emma Rezendes reached 1,500 career assists in a 25-14 second set win as the host Hilltoppers (4-1) cruised past the visiting Clippers.

Lowell Catholic 3, KIPP Academy 1 — On senior night, Liz Vargas, Katherine McMahon, Shae Downing, Antonia Mukiibi, Kendra Penrose, Chloe Scott, Molly Trainor starred for the Crusaders (6-7) in their home finale in the Commonwealth victory.

Melrose 3, Wakefield 1 — Senior Emily Hudson racked up 10 kills for the Red Raiders (8-0), who stayed perfect in the Middlesex League win over the Warriors (6-3).

Boys’ soccer

Blue Hills 5, Holbrook 3 — Sophomore Cedric Jean-Lestin recorded a hat trick for the Warriors (7-0-1) in a Mayflower League win over the Bulldogs. Junior Alessandro Gomez and senior Aidan McFadden also found the back of the net for Blue Hills.

Burke 2, East Boston 1 — Sophomore Kevin Barbosa scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 76th minute as the visiting Bulldogs (4-2-1) claimed a Boston City League win.

O’Bryant 6, Boston International 1 — Junior forward Kristian Dhamo netted three goals to power the Tigers (6-1) to a Boston City League win over the Terriers.

Golf

Apponequet 247, Greater New Bedford 308 — In the first high school match played at Lakeville Country Club, senior Neil Goodwin shot a 2-over par 38 for the Lakers (3-0) in a South Coast Conference victory over the Bears (0-2).

Jake Levin and Andrew Lin also contributed.

