It’s eight straight as Red Sox hang on to defeat Twins in Game 1 of doubleheader

The Red Sox are now winners of eight straight after their 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Matt Barnes closed it out for the Sox. Following his leadoff walk to Jake Cave which brought the winning run to the plate in the seventh, Barnes fanned Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sano. With Cave in scoring position after stealing second, Luis Arraez laced a liner to left that looked like it would fall in, but Alex Verdugo made a diving play to end the game.

The Sox first got on the board in the second when Hunter Renfroe laced a single to left field. They would go on to score two more in the frame, which turned out to be enough. Nate Eovaldi pitched five innings, surrendering five hits and two runs.