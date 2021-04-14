fb-pixel Skip to main content
UMass national championship win a ratings success for ESPN

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 14, 2021, 8 minutes ago
The Minutemen celebrate their 5-0 win over St. Cloud State.
The Minutemen celebrate their 5-0 win over St. Cloud State.Gregory Shamus/Getty

Boston was the top-rated market for ESPN’s broadcast of the University of Massachusetts’s 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State in the men’s ice hockey championship game Saturday night.

The broadcast of the Minutemen’s first men’s hockey national championship earned a 2.3 rating in the Boston market. Minneapolis-St. Paul (1.8) was second, and Providence (1.3) third among major markets.

The championship game, which aired on ESPN, averaged 435,000 viewers and was up 33 percent from the 2019 final, which aired on ESPNU. There was no tournament in 2020.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

