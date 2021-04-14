UMass national championship win a ratings success for ESPN

Boston was the top-rated market for ESPN’s broadcast of the University of Massachusetts’s 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State in the men’s ice hockey championship game Saturday night.
The broadcast of the Minutemen’s first men’s hockey national championship earned a 2.3 rating in the Boston market. Minneapolis-St. Paul (1.8) was second, and Providence (1.3) third among major markets.
The championship game, which aired on ESPN, averaged 435,000 viewers and was up 33 percent from the 2019 final, which aired on ESPNU. There was no tournament in 2020.
