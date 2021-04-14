While some Thanksgiving traditions have been altered, these rivalry games will go on

“No matter what school you played for, you can remember exactly what happened your senior year against your rival in your last game,” said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski, who led Danvers in its rivalry games against Gloucester in the early 1980s before playing college football at Holy Cross.

While the crowds will be thinner and the traditions will be diminished the next three days when a number of Thanksgiving rivals take the field for their final or penultimate games of the Fall II Season, the players and coaches involved still know what is at stake.

Most Thanksgiving mornings, towns across Massachusetts buzz with excitement as high school football teams prepare to square off in some of the nation’s most historic rivalries.

“Unfortunately for these seniors, their Thanksgiving is going to be on Saturday, April 17, instead of the last Thursday in November. But they’ll still remember it. The gameplay will be similar, but everything else about the game is going to be different.”

Before Winchester (2-2) and Woburn (2-2) take the field Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 119th installment of their rivalry (Winchester leads the series, 55-51-12) there will be no traditional march from the high school to Knowlton Stadium. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will there be no luncheon with the senior captains and school administrators, nor will there be a fundraiser featuring 200-plus alumni, or a team dinner the night before the game.

The same is true for Melrose (4-0) and Wakefield (1-3) as they face off for the 109th installment of their rivalry Saturday at noon, or for rivals that will play their Thanksgiving game on Thursday night.

With cold temperatures and heavy rain forecast for Friday, more teams have moved their games up to Thursday. Methuen (3-2) and Dracut (0-4) tangle at 6 p.m. in a series that is tied, 27-27-2, and two relatively new rivalries keep rolling with Lawrence (0-4) facing Central Catholic (5-0) and Andover (3-2) taking on North Andover (2-3) at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.

“It’s sort of ironic that it falls on Thursday in a COVID year,” said Andover coach EJ Perry. “It will have a little bit of that Thanksgiving feel. Since we’re border towns, the hits will be a little harder, and the plays will be a little more significant.”

“I start seven sophomores, so this is going to have a big impact on our program going forward and it should help build the rivalry. Normally, around now I’d be sending out a letter telling our kids we have 150 days until training camp, but instead this can help catapult us into the next season.”

While Andover and North Andover just resumed their rivalry in 2015, Framingham (3-1) and Natick (4-0) have been battling for over a century, with the 115th meeting between the Bay State Conference rivals atop Thursday’s slate at 5 p.m.

Robert Viele (21) and his Framingham High teammates will try to snare a victory against Natick on Thursday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Natick leads the series, 76-33-5, but Framingham third-year coach Ed Mantie has injected life into his program and helped the Flyers stun the Redhawks, 14-6, in a matchup at Fenway Park the night before Thanksgiving in 2018.

This March, Framingham upended Wellesley for the first time in nine years, and the Flyers are undefeated in conference play.

“I like where we’re at as a program,” said Mantie, who teaches physical education at Framingham High.

“Every year we try to do something better. It’s a like a big flywheel where you have to untangle the knots and get yourself to not only be competitive, but consistently competitive where you show up and the expectation isn’t just to show up and see what happens, it’s to win. That’s where Natick is at.

“They’ve done it for so many years that they expect a success. We’re on the precipice of that and this is the biggest hurdle in that process.”

Some programs are ending their Fall II season with these rivalry games, although some have one more rival to prepare for after their Thanksgiving matchup. The Natick-Framingham game was rescheduled from March due to COVID protocols, as was a premier Middlesex League showdown between Melrose and Stoneham (now April 23, 6:30 p.m.).

For Melrose coach Tim Morris — who has been on the Red Raiders coaching staff since 1983 — every game is critical in a shortened season, and beating Wakefield is a priority regardless of the fanfare surrounding the game.

“The preparation is different and the crowd size is going to be considerably different,” said Morris.

“But once the ball is kicked off, football is football, so that’s the good thing. We get to play the game, and that’s what really matters, especially to the kids.”