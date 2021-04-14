Protests continue in Minnesota following fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

Police and protesters faced off for a third consecutive night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer over the weekend.

Former police officer Kim Potter, who apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, resigned on Tuesday, and so did Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. The Brooklyn Center mayor said he hoped the resignations would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.

Despite another 10 p.m. curfew deadline, hundreds of protesters again clashed with police at Brooklyn Center’s police headquarters after nightfall on Tuesday. The area was surrounded by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.