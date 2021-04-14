Protests continue in Minnesota following fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

Police and protesters faced off for a third consecutive night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer over the weekend.
Former police officer Kim Potter, who apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, resigned on Tuesday, and so did Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. The Brooklyn Center mayor said he hoped the resignations would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.
Despite another 10 p.m. curfew deadline, hundreds of protesters again clashed with police at Brooklyn Center’s police headquarters after nightfall on Tuesday. The area was surrounded by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.
Advertisement
Photos from Tuesday night at the Brooklyn Center police department. pic.twitter.com/g6zFfeOguq— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) April 14, 2021
About 90 minutes before the curfew, state police declared over a loudspeaker that the gathering was unlawful and ordered crowds to disperse. The announcement set off confrontations, with protesters reportedly launching fireworks towards the station and trying to take down the fencing, and police launching flashbangs and gas grenades, and marching in a line to force back the crowd.
Protesters, police clash for third straight night in wake of Daunte Wright's death #DaunteWright. @startribunehttps://t.co/MpHWUK4TqE pic.twitter.com/o6VdTOwFmJ— Aaron Lavinsky (@ADLavinsky) April 14, 2021
Over the next hour, the number of protesters dropped dramatically, according to reports, and police ordered all media to leave. The curfew was extended until 6 a.m. in Brooklyn Center, as well as in other nearby municipalities, according to Operation Safety Net.
Brooklyn Center has added a curfew. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.— Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 13, 2021
Brooklyn Park has implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Here are more scenes from the third night of protests, which dispersed by around midnight:
Minnesota State Patrol officers are moving in from the side and ordering people in Brooklyn Center to leave. (They're also specifically ordering news media to leave.) pic.twitter.com/OTU4dW0z6H— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 14, 2021
Unlawful assembly declared. pic.twitter.com/IhfDZXAXFx— Evan Frost (@efrostee) April 14, 2021
The hours of peaceful protests broken a half hour after curfew ended. While most folks are just yelling water bottles and other items thrown and tear gas and flashing bangs in response #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/4tasirSuQ7— Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 14, 2021
This was about 15 minutes ago. Patrol is moving crowd toward the line if guard vehicles I just posted. pic.twitter.com/7ac3o2EUM6— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 14, 2021
PHOTOS: After declaring an unlawful assembly, law enforcement issued dispersal orders to the protesters outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. There have been some arrests.— FOX 9 (@FOX9) April 14, 2021
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/67iowhB4Xf
MORE: https://t.co/cC3DBadHKw pic.twitter.com/BvCLrsqfrc
The third turbulent night in #Minneapolis; America's police crackdown on protesters— tavasoli kazem (@TavasoliKazem) April 14, 2021
Despite heavy snow & cold, American protesters took to the streets for the third night in a row to protest the killing of a young black man,who were suppressed by police with grenades & tear gas pic.twitter.com/PXVB9KhhXT
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.