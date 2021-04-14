fb-pixel Skip to main content

Protests continue in Minnesota following fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated April 14, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Demonstrators protested the shooting death of Daunte Wright near the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13.
Demonstrators protested the shooting death of Daunte Wright near the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13.Scott Olson/Getty

Police and protesters faced off for a third consecutive night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer over the weekend.

Former police officer Kim Potter, who apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, resigned on Tuesday, and so did Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. The Brooklyn Center mayor said he hoped the resignations would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.

Despite another 10 p.m. curfew deadline, hundreds of protesters again clashed with police at Brooklyn Center’s police headquarters after nightfall on Tuesday. The area was surrounded by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.

About 90 minutes before the curfew, state police declared over a loudspeaker that the gathering was unlawful and ordered crowds to disperse. The announcement set off confrontations, with protesters reportedly launching fireworks towards the station and trying to take down the fencing, and police launching flashbangs and gas grenades, and marching in a line to force back the crowd.

Over the next hour, the number of protesters dropped dramatically, according to reports, and police ordered all media to leave. The curfew was extended until 6 a.m. in Brooklyn Center, as well as in other nearby municipalities, according to Operation Safety Net.

Here are more scenes from the third night of protests, which dispersed by around midnight:

Demonstrators in Brooklyn Center.
Demonstrators in Brooklyn Center.Scott Olson/Getty
Police declared protests unlawful after nightfall on Tuesday.
Police declared protests unlawful after nightfall on Tuesday.Scott Olson/Getty
Police and protesters clashed for the third consecutive night.
Police and protesters clashed for the third consecutive night.Scott Olson/Getty

