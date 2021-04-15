As his career soars, Rob Delaney joins ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

I’m a fan of Rob Delaney, the former local guy whose career has taken off thanks to his funny, randy, and absurdist tweets, along with the excellent Amazon comedy “Catastrophe,” which he co-created, co-wrote, and costarred in with Sharon Horgan. I’m also a fan of his super-candid 2013 memoir, in which he details his alcoholism, depression, and recovery. Its title: “Rob Delaney: Mother. Wife. Sister. Human. Warrior. Falcon. Yardstick. Turban. Cabbage.”

Delaney, who lives in London, has just been cast in what is looking like a promising Showtime series, “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” Based on Walter Tevis’s 1963 novel, as well as Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 film starring David Bowie, it reimagines the story with Chiwetel Ejiofor as the alien. The cast so far also includes Clarke Peters (“The Wire,” “Treme”), Naomie Harris (“The Third Day”), and Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”).