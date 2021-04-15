HomeFront: Kate Winslet in uniform, Mark Sandman’s ‘secret band,’ plus a rising quilt star

TV: As the title character in “Mare of Easttown,” Kate Winslet delivers “a rich performance that never lets go,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. As a police detective in a small Pennsylvania town, she leads a cast whose performances make a sprawling story of professional and personal dramas “compelling enough to make it all feel more tragic than soapy, more complex than overcooked.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where the doors that have been slightly ajar are flying open to let normal life back in. If you’re not at least partly vaccinated, you probably know someone who is, and maybe you’ve had a meal on a patio. You might even have received an e-mail about reopening procedures at a place you used to go all the time. We can’t shake the feeling that became our constant companion early in the stay-at-home period: that it’s safer on the couch than out in the world. Luckily we have plenty of company, virtually if not physically. And almost everyone needs something to watch or listen to. The Globe’s experts have plenty of suggestions.

Series that pressed pause when the pandemic was raging are back in production, and returning favorites are announcing season premiere dates. Gilbert rounds up “the networks, cablers, and streamers ... getting back on their feet,” starting with Hulu and “The Handmaid’s Tale” on April 28.

FILM: A propulsive horror movie set deep in the woods, “In the Earth” is “a pagan freak-out filmed with gorgeous and discombobulating attention to detail,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3-star review. After “a battle between Religion and Science” unfolds, writer-director Ben Wheatley “cranks the psychotronic editing and hallucinogenic visuals up to 11 in the film’s wingding of a climax.”

“In the Earth” is “a much slicker British horror film” than the 2½-star “Jakob’s Wife,” a showcase for B-movie queen Barbara Crampton. With special effects “so over-the-top bloody as to be more comical than scary,” Burr says, it’s “a tongue-in-cheek thriller that mixes the DNA of a vampire movie with a female empowerment Lifetime special, adding a little apostasy for good measure.”

Monsters also take the spotlight in “Sasquatch,” Joshua Rofé's “twisty, suspenseful, and provocative” documentary series. Journalist David Holthouse, investigating a decades-old triple murder, guides the audience “into the labyrinth of memory, myth, and history,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough.

The Greek scenery and the “earnest and unsurprising screenplay” make “Monday,” starring Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough, “a great-looking vacation to nowhere,” Burr says in a 1½-star review. “Try though the actors may, they’re unable to make us care about characters who are primarily defined by their lousy decisions.”

“Unless you own the DVD, or a Blu-ray edition that packages all three cuts together, the only version of ‘Touch of Evil’ available to you is the lousiest one,” writes Burr, who recently found himself out of sync with a Zoom audience limited to “the botched 95-minute studio cut” of Orson Welles’s 1958 classic. “Right there is the cautionary tale as millions of consumers throw out their DVD collections with the trash because ‘we can stream everything now.’”

Michael C. Thorpe's work is selling fast in an exhibition at Boston's LaiSun Keane gallery. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

VISUAL ART: Quilt artist Michael C. Thorpe is on the rise. The former Emerson College basketball star has a show up in the South End — “Meandering Thoughts,” at LaiSun Keane — and a piece at the center of the MFA’s “Fabric of a Nation,” opening in October. “I want to use what I can do, and say what I feel I need to say,” he tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid.

In Mass MoCA’s enormous Building 5, “In the Light of a Shadow,” Glenn Kaino’s new installation, is taking shape. Globe art critic Murray Whyte paid a visit and found the work — inspired by Representative John Lewis, who died last year, and Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams — “a vast showcase of the Los Angeles artist and activist’s worldview that might finally match the scale of his ambitions.”

YoAhn Han reimagines traditional Korean art in “cut paper and paint trapped beneath a floating sheen of epoxy resin,” McQuaid writes. The pieces in his new show, “Seeking Serenade,” demonstrate how he “uses his color, motion, and technical wizardry to pull us through the layers. There is the world of the surface, and the world beneath; Han plays with the bewitching between.” At Chase Young Gallery in the South End.

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand for just a bit longer as we reach some sense of business as usual and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer. This week, Globe staffers grab pizza, Greek, and Italian in Chelsea and at opposite ends of Cambridge. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up for the newsletter here.

THEATER: The Huntington Theatre Company season starts in August — indoors. The seven-production schedule culminates in back-to-back dramas by Kirsten Greenidge. “We’re not going to be producing a knock-off version of a Huntington season,” managing director Michael Maso tells Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. “We’re producing a full Huntington season.”

With in-person shows off limits, “[w]hat has helped me feel connected to theater has not necessarily been the streaming versions of full productions, whether new or drawn from the archives,” Aucoin writes. He recommends “The Seth Concert Series,” featuring Seth Rudetsky and “an array of Broadway singers with whom he alternately converses and performs.”

Castle of Our Skins cofounder Ashleigh Gordon, center, partnered with the Gardner Museum to explore the legacy of spirituals. Bearwalk Cinema/Courtesy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

MUSIC: The video series “Witness: Spirituals and the Classical Music Tradition” unites the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and Castle of Our Skins, a possibly unexpected collaboration with century-old roots. “I see it as a way of injecting pride, and wanting it to be seen as any other work of art that you would have in a place of pride,” Ashleigh Gordon of Castle of Our Skins tells the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna.

The pandemic informs more than a few tracks on nine excellent new albums by local artists. Four Globe experts range around what used to be called the radio dial and find everything from “dancehall vibes and a pop structure with the textures of” Madagascar (Niu Raza’s “Mm-hmm”) to “earnest and honest punk rock” (Evan Greer’s “Spotify Is Surveillance”) to the “trademark emo twang” of Future Teens’ “Deliberately Alive.”

Not for you? Check out nine singles by local performers that “show a diverse music scene itching to explode with energy once live music returns, whenever that may be,” writes Globe correspondent Marc Hirsh.

Two albums by Hypnosonics, the late Mark Sandman’s “secret band,” drop Friday. “It was everybody’s favorite side project,” Russ Gershon, who wrote the liner notes (which he jokes are “practically as long as ‘War and Peace’“), tells Globe correspondent Stuart Munro. “It was a great thing to come back to from our more intensely managed projects.”

The new series “Performance Reimagined” launches Saturday with violinist Gil Shaham tackling Beethoven and Brahms — and blazing a trail. GBH and the German streaming service IDAGIO have forged a “unique partnership,” GBH Music GM Anthony Rudel tells the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. “We’re able to bring the audience closer to the artist than they can get in a concert hall.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope, starting with a tale of a pandemic connection. Listen here.

BOOKS: The new anthology “How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope” provides 118 pandemic antidotes in one slim volume. “I don’t want you or anyone to think it’s easy for me to be grateful, especially during the past year,” the book’s editor, James Crews, says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Michael Kleber-Diggs. “Part of my gratitude practice was finding these poems, sharing them with others.”

The unconventional structure of “The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock” serves the new biography well: “each chapter is a jumping-off point for associative rambles through various aspects of his intertwined life and art,” writes Globe reviewer Wendy Smith. Author Edward White “makes multiple connections between Hitchcock’s complex personality and unsettling films in fresh and stimulating ways.”

BUT REALLY: My sleeper pick for a holiday that roars back after the pandemic better than ever is Patriots Day. After two years of social distancing when our body clocks tell us we should be mingling with a happy crowd and watching other people exercise, I foresee an explosion of goodwill and G-rated carousing in 2022. In 2021, April 19 is just the day Anderson Cooper takes over as “Jeopardy!” guest host. Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!