Local bestsellers for the week ending April 11

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

3. First Person Singular: Stories Haruki Murakami Knopf

4. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. Good Company Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney Ecco

7. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

8. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

10. The Consequences of Fear Jacqueline Winspear Harper





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch Erin French Celadon Books

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

4. Broken (in the best possible way) Jenny Lawson Holt

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. The Light of Days Judy Batalion Morrow

7. Broken Horses: A Memoir Brandi Carlile Crown

8. Philip Roth: The Biography Blake Bailey Norton

9. Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden Gallery Books

10. A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds Scott Weidensaul Norton





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Sympathizer Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press

7. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

9. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Penguin

10. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

3. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

5. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

6. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

8. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

9. Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park Conor Knighton Crown

10. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.