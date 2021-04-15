The sound of our town in nine new singles

The album is dead. The pandemic has left gigless musicians with nowhere to direct their pent-up energy. The kids are alright. However true any or all of these clichéd proclamations may be, the first third of 2021 has proven that Boston is still capable of producing great music, even if it has to come out one song at a time. Some of the following singles herald albums to come, others are simple standalones. But combined, they (and many others not featured here) show a diverse music scene itching to explode with energy once live music returns, whenever that may be.

Crisp finger-snap production and an unhurried vocal with a softly rounded way around the words generate a charged tension in Ali’s minimally lush R&B gem. It’s a recipe from which Khalid’s gotten plenty of mileage, and Ali seems a little more grown up, with his eyes a little more open.

“Best Friend,” Laufey

The Chinese-Icelandic Berklee student offers a swirl of contradictions in “Best Friend”: an alto singing near the top of her range, she pairs a swinging, jazzy lope with a mechanical drum-machine beat and throws a couple of digs into her heartfelt appreciation of the one who makes her heart smile.

“It’s Your World,” Robin Lane

With a handsome psych-pop pull, a spiky guitar solo, and slightly skewed harmonies, “It’s Your World” has echoes of That Dog and Paisley Underground-era Bangles. But it’s longtime local fixture Lane’s vocal that’s the star, the deep huskiness of her Chartbusters days replaced with a tighter urgency that makes her pleadingly empathetic.

“Cenobite,” Camp Blood

There’s almost nothing to “Cenobite,” which lasts less than two minutes and is built on little more than mutated string stabs and electronic shudders. So how does it manage to be so deeply unsettling? In the hands of the industrial hip-hop crew Camp Blood, the answer’s simple: by design.

“Mr. Blue,” Marissa Nadler and Nicole Atkins

The Fleetwoods’ original from 1959 was a whispery shiver, wrapping Gary Troxel’s dejected sigh in crisscrossing female harmonies. Atkins (all big-throated drama) and Boston’s dark-folk queen Nadler (offering dreamy otherworldliness) nix the guy and take center stage themselves. They don’t change the arrangement much, but with their voices, they don’t have to.

“Arrival,” Otter

No, not that local (Northampton) band named Otter, the other local (Boston) band named Otter. Two gently picked guitars ­— simple individually, intricate together ­— gradually expand enough for cello and piano to hop aboard. They look up at the sky, soak in the beauty of creation, and are lifted.

“Wrong,” Prateek

It took singer-songwriter Prateek Poddar a single afternoon to write “Wrong” and also 10 years. Sparked by an incident in college that rippled through his adult dating life, the song is a solo acoustic lament that attempts to come to grips with being othered in a moment of seeking connection.

“BLUYELLO,” Miranda Rae and Dutch ReBelle

R&B artist Rae and rapper ReBelle team up on a sultry, salty brush-off with slowly throbbing keyboards flitting through the song as the bass warps in and out of range. “Go ahead, pick your poison,” ReBelle and Rae say, but the great thing about “BLUYELLO” is that you don’t have to.

“Leave the Light On,” Andrea Gillis

Gillis has been a not-so-secret powerhouse on the Boston scene for quite some time, and “Leave the Light On” could easily live or die just on her clear, soaring vocal. Luckily, the sleek new wave guitar pop surrounding it gives her an ideal backdrop for her to shine.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc