Virtual author readings for April 18-24

Jessica Kim (”Stand Up, Yumi Chung!”) reads at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Denny S. Bryce (”Wild Women and the Blues”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Tovah Feldshuh (”Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played”) is in conversation with Marie Brenner at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Patrick Radden Keefe (”Empire of Pain”) is in conversation with Pamela Colloff at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Nigella Lawson (”Cook, Eat, Repeat”) is in conversation with Ina Garten (”Modern Comfort Food”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Jennifer Smith Turner (”Child Bride”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Public Library... Erika Engelhaupt (”Gory Details: Adventures From the Dark Side of Science”) is in conversation with Amy Stewart (”Dear Miss Kopp”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Miriam Greenspan (”The Heroin Addict’s Mother”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Annalee Newitz (”Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age”) is in conversation with Arkady Martine (”A Memory Called Empire”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Maryanne O’Hara (”Little Matches”) is in conversation with Lily King (”The Pleasing Hour”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jonny Sun (”Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations”) is in conversation with Eve L. Ewing (”Electric Arches”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Tatiana Schlossberg (”Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum.

THURSDAY

Layla AlAmmar (”Silence Is a Sense”) and Hala Alyan (”The Arsonist’s City”) are in conversation with Jess Rizkallah (”the magic my body becomes”) at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Leone Ross (”Popisho”) is in conversation with Maisy Card (”These Ghosts Are Family”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Barbara Cantalupo and Lori Harrison-Kahan (”Heirs of Yesterday”) is in conversation with Jonathan Sarna (”American Judaism: A History”) at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Andrew Steele (”Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Reem Kassis (”The Arabesque Table: Contemporary Recipes from the Arab World”) is in conversation with Dalia Mortada at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Polly Barton (”Where The Wild Ladies Are”) is in conversation with Marika McCoola at 12 p.m. at Porter Square Books... J.R. Ward (”Lover Unveiled”) and Gena Showalter (”The Warlord”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

