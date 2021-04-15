Thermo Fisher to buy PPD for $17.4 billion as health care deals soar during the pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has agreed to acquire PPD Inc. a provider of clinical and research services to the pharma and biotech industries, for $17.4 billion as health care dealmaking soars amid the pandemic.
Waltham-based Thermo Fisher will pay $47.50 a share for PPD, according to a statement Thursday, and will assume about $3.5 billion of debt. The price represents a premium of about 24 percent to the PPD closing price Tuesday, before reports of a possible deal.
Companies around the world are seeking to roll out new COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, even as they continue with their more standard business lines of developing new cancer therapies and other treatments.
Advertisement
Shares of North Carolina-based PPD rose as much as 7 percent in trading before US markets opened.
Health-care dealmaking has also been on a tear, with companies announcing more than $160 billion of transactions this year -- almost three times the volume in the same period of 2020. In February, Icon Plc agreed to acquire PRA Health Sciences Inc. in a contract-research deal valued at about $12 billion.
PPD was taken public by investors Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman in February 2020. The two private equity firms are still its largest shareholders, holding 38 percent and 16 percent of the stock respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
PPD has worked with Gilead Sciences Inc. on studies of COVIDdrug remdesivir and on research involving Roche Holding AG’s Actemra as a treatment for the pandemic, according to its website.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.