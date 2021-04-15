Thermo Fisher to buy PPD for $17.4 billion as health care deals soar during the pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has agreed to acquire PPD Inc. a provider of clinical and research services to the pharma and biotech industries, for $17.4 billion as health care dealmaking soars amid the pandemic.

Waltham-based Thermo Fisher will pay $47.50 a share for PPD, according to a statement Thursday, and will assume about $3.5 billion of debt. The price represents a premium of about 24 percent to the PPD closing price Tuesday, before reports of a possible deal.

Companies around the world are seeking to roll out new COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, even as they continue with their more standard business lines of developing new cancer therapies and other treatments.