Thermo Fisher buys PPD for $17.4 billion in Waltham giant’s largest deal to date

The deal is Thermo Fisher’s largest acquisition to date, topping a $13.6 billion purchase of diagnostics firm Life Technologies in 2013 and the $10.6 billion deal in 2006 that originally formed the company through the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific International.

The acquisition will allow Waltham-based Thermo Scientific, a leader in laboratory equipment and services, to expand its reach in life sciences. PPD, based in North Carolina, provides services to help drug companies run clinical trials.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced Thursday that it will buy PPD, a contract-research company for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, in a deal valued at $17.4 billion, plus the assumption of about $3.5 billion in debt.

Marc Casper, the chairman, president, and chief executive of Thermo Fisher, said the acquisition will help the company partner with its existing pharma and biotech customers in “new and exciting ways as they move a scientific idea to an approved medicine quickly, reliably and cost effectively.”

Thermo Fisher is already a supplier to drug companies, and now it will be able to enhance its offerings by absorbing a drug development platform, patient recruitment capabilities, and lab services.

“Longer term, we plan to continue to invest in and connect the capabilities across the combined company to further help our customers accelerate innovation and drive productivity,” Casper said in a statement. He added that pharma and biotech is Thermo Fisher’s largest and fastest-growing market for end users.

Thermo Fisher is the biggest public company based in Massachusetts, with a market capitalization of nearly $190 billion — that puts it well above both General Electric and Raytheon Technologies, by roughly $70 billion in valuation. Last year, Thermo Fisher’s revenue grew by 26 percent to $32.22 billion.

Among various COVID-19 response efforts, the company saw a spike in demand for its ultra-cold freezers, which can be used to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it was one of the first life sciences companies in Massachusetts to begin developing coronavirus test kits. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration granted Thermo Fisher emergency use authorization for an automated system for COVID testing that can “process up to 8,000 samples in a single day with minimal staffing,” according to a press release.

In December 2019, just before the pandemic, Thermo Fisher opened a $93 million gene therapy manufacturing plant in Lexington, and it bought a gene therapy contract development and manufacturing firm, Brammer Bio, earlier that year for about $1.7 billion. Last August, Thermo’s bid to acquire diagnostics and testing firm Qiagen fell through; that potential deal was valued at $11.5 billion when it was first announced in March 2020.

The lofty price Thermo Fisher is paying for PPD, which last year reported $4.7 billion in revenue, values the company at a 24 percent premium to its closing price on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher’s stock was up more than 3.5 percent in late-morning trading at around $495.

The acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of the year, comes as health care deals have surged during the pandemic, with Bloomberg reporting more than $160 billion of transactions this year — triple the volume for the same period in 2020.

Thermo Fisher has about 80,000 global employees, including nearly 3,000 full-time employees in Massachusetts, and PPD has more than 26,000 globally.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.