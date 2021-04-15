Crave comes to Allston, breweries launch beer gardens, and the South End welcomes a brasserie

Allston’s Crave is now open for business (128 Brighton Ave.), serving poultry of many persuasions: wings, drumsticks, boneless tenders, served alongside waffles — plus fusion munchies like wasabi mozzarella sticks and Belgian waffle bites, tempura-style. Order from 4 p.m.

Openings : Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway, Everett) welcomes Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap , serving pub food and Night Shift beers. Try a mixed menu of pork belly banh mi, steak tips, sliders, lobster rolls, and wings paired with more than 20 beer selections. Visit (walk-ins only) Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m.

Coming soon: The South End will soon say bonjour to a new restaurant with Brasserie (560 Harrison Ave.), replacing Gaslight. The restaurant will have a zinc bar and an outdoor terrace — plus, hopefully, that très convenient parking lot. An early release promises “modern twists on traditional French favorites” and a focus on female-owned wineries. Executive chef Scott Hebert has worked at Troquet.

Reopenings: Framingham’s Exhibit A beer garden (81 Morton St.) reopens on Friday, April 16, with food trucks like Sweet Tomatoes, The Chubby Chickpea, and Jaju slated to park on-site; visit Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m., and Sundays from noon. See their full lineup and plan your sipping schedule at www.exhibit-a-brewing.com.

Diners ate and drank last August at Tuscan Kitchen/Il Giardino, an outdoor dining space in the Seaport District. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

In the Seaport, Cisco Brewers Seaport Garden reopens on Thursday, April 15. They’ll partner with Rexicana Surf Cantina, serving tacos (and tater tots topped with taco fixings). Visit Tuesday through Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Tuscan Kitchen’s 23,000-square-foot outdoor dining area, Il Giardino, returns in early May on the same block (65 Northern Avenue), with walk-in service daily.

Summer Shack's food truck. Handout

Trucks: Summer Shack cruises to the Rose Kennedy Greenway beginning on Wednesday, April 21, with a food truck serving seafood classics: cold or hot lobster rolls, fried clams and shrimp, crab cake BLTs, and an all-important Boston cream pie from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through December. It will also pop up at breweries around the city; check out their calendar at www.summershackrestaurant.com.

Drinks: Pammy’s in Cambridge (928 Massachusetts Ave.) gets into the beer game with Pavona, an Italian-style pilsner made in collaboration with Lamplighter Brewing Co. It’s exclusive to Pammy’s; grab bottles to go at the retail counter or try it for their final family-style supper on Sunday, April 18; visit beginning at 4 p.m. There’s a charity component, too: $1 from every bottle purchased on-site goes to the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.