He can’t leave his girlfriend

Q. I’m with someone who’s with someone else. He has a girlfriend but she is very manipulative and abusive. He and I connect and he says he loves me. He really is a different person around me and says he’s truly himself. He is the kindest person. He says he’s been kinder to himself because of me.

Why is he still with his girlfriend? Because she says if he ever leaves her, she will harm herself (and other threats). He says he has lost feelings for her, but somehow she is happy staying in the relationship. He says he will leave her at some point.

What does this mean? Is he saying things simply to make her happy, and that’s why she wants him to stick around? Or is he just telling me things and actually loves her — with me being the person on the side. He asked me out a few days ago and is aware that he is cheating and doesn’t mind. I’m not sure if he loves both of us or just me and is lying to her.

What do I do? What does this mean?

A. You want to date a single person who is available to you. That means you should let go of this person until he’s single. The end.

If he’s worried about his girlfriend potentially harming herself or others, he needs to seek help and talk to a professional about how to end the relationship safely, for all parties. But that’s not your thing. It’s his process.

It’s possible, by the way, that after the relationship is over, he’ll need to process what he was dealing with. You have no idea whether he’ll be ready for a new partnership. You need to let him figure this out on his own.

Protect yourself and let him know you want more than he can offer at the moment. Tell him you must do what’s best for you (that means bail).

You can think about bonding with someone new who comes to you with no strings attached. And if you want to take time off from dating, that’s OK too! Just know that this man is only good for you — and available to you in real ways — if he’s single. Keep repeating that to yourself.

Right now, he is not.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

At some point he may change and become monogamous, but it won’t be with the women in his current rotation of lovers who make him feel “he can truly be himself with ...” whatever that means.

HEYITHINK





You like this person and want to go out with him. He is saying things to you which make no sense, and may be lies. Do you trust him? You shouldn’t. He is willing to cheat on a person who he describes as [needing help]. Do you want to be with a person who would do this? What is the real story here? You will probably never know! Find someone better.

QUADROPENTA





The guy you’re “seeing” has a girlfriend who is abusive and manipulative and he’d STILL rather be with her than you. You said it yourself, she makes him happy. Find your own person.

BOSTONSWEETS21





You should be asking yourself why you’re allowing yourself to stay in this situation. Anyone with healthy self-esteem would have extricated themselves once they knew there was another woman.

PHATALISTIC





So many options here. 1. He’s lying to you. You’re the side-piece and don’t know it. 2. He is a coward and won’t leave her for whatever reason. 3. See #1

THATGUYINRI





^He’s the manipulative, abusive one here.

ASH





I’m pretty sure no one is honestly going to tell you to stay with this man. He’s obviously a liar. He’s lying to his gf and probably you, and all the other girls he’s probably seeing. Do yourself a favor and find a nice, smart, truthful, single man to date. It may take time, but at least you won’t be wasting time with this man.

SEPTEMBERGOLD

