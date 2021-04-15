Two performers with Boston ties advance to ‘American Idol’ Top 12

Berklee College of Music student and powerhouse vocalist Grace Kinstler, 20, and Brighton’s Brennan Hepler, 23, whose stage name is “ Beane, ” are in the running.

Two contestants with Boston ties made the show’s Top 12 and will now compete live on “Idol” Sunday to see who makes the Top 9. Those nine will be announced at the end of Sunday’s show.

Boston is having quite the season on “American Idol.”

Viewers can vote online during the episode, which airs on ABC at 8 p.m. April 18.

Beane wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and guest judge Paula Abdul with his take on Ben Platt’s “Grow As We Go” on April 12′s episode. (Abdul filled in for judge Luke Bryan, who tested positive for COVID-19.)

“Mr. Beane,” Richie said. “I am so proud of you. . . . You used to be so nervous. . . . You were so calm. You grew into your artistry. You gave us a performance — a stellar performance I must add — where you just relaxed into your talent.”

“You’ve convinced me. I’m a card-carrying Beanie baby fan,” Perry told the Berklee alum and Club Passim server. “[Y]our evolution has been amazing to watch. . . . I think you’re in the middle of a great growth.”

“I’m a Beane fan, I must say,” agreed Abdul. “I think everything about you is very special and unique. You shine like a bright light... We are mesmerized by you.”

Grace Kinstler on "American Idol." She's a Berklee College of Music student. Eric McCandless/ABC

Meanwhile, Kinstler belted out a powerhouse rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

“You’re so calm, so collected on stage — it’s like we’re not even on the air,” noted host Ryan Seacrest.

“You have an attitude about being on stage that’s just amazing. You … deliver the goods at the end to the point where it’s: Oh my God. It was an Oh-my-God performance. I loved what you did,” Richie told her.

Kinstler was voted through by viewers. Colin Jamieson of Boxford was sent home. Beane was one of two contestants saved by the judges.

AMERICAN IDOL ABC. April 18, 8 p.m. Learn more and vote here: idolvote.abc.com.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

