2 men arrested for shooting paintballs from car in Worcester

Police said the woman’s glasses were knocked off her face, which was covered with yellow paint. She did not suffer serious injuries, according to the statement.

At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to Main Street for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon. They found the elderly woman who had been shot in the face with a paintball gun, the statement said.

Two men are facing charges for allegedly firing paintballs out of a car, striking an elderly woman with a walker and two others in Worcester Wednesday, police said in a statement.

On Queen Street, a man told police that the driver of a blue car shot him with a paintball gun while speeding past. The second victim did not suffer serious injuries, but had visible bleeding and welts, police said.

An alert was issued for the blue Ford 150, and a police sergeant stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Goldthwaite Road. Officers spotted a black paintball gun in the back of the vehicle, police said.

While officers were speaking with the two occupants, a third victim told them the men had just shot paintballs at him on Lincoln Street, police said.

The driver, Sean Pinkham, 21, of Douglas, was driving without a license and had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested with John Slater, 18, of Worcester for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a disabled victim.

The two are expected to be arraigned at a later date.

