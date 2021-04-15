3-year-old fatally struck by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham, Maine

A 3-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a 13-year-old girl in Gorham, Maine on Wednesday evening, according to published reports.

Gorham Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault told the Portland Press Herald that the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tamarack Circle, and that the 3-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. Gorham police officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by the Globe on Thursday morning.

Nault told the Press Herald the girl was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but it was unclear how she initially ended up behind the wheel.