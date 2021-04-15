4 former Lieutenant Governors offer advice to Sabina Matos

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m just not cut out for the cold rain that is coming our way. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 143,251 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 437 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 21 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,642. There were 136 people in the hospital, and 313,939 residents were fully vaccinated.



It’s official. Sabina Matos is Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor.

So now what?

As she begins what will essentially be a 17-month trial period before she runs in a Democratic primary for the job next year, I asked four former lieutenant governors for one issue/topic that they’d like to see Matos focus on in her new role.

Elizabeth Roberts

Lieutenant governor: 2007-2015

I want to suggest an important challenge for Lieutenant Governor Matos to consider: During COVID, we have seen up close the importance of public health, an area that has been seen as less and less important over the past few decades as we have spent more and more on the delivery of medical services. We need to strengthen our state and local resources to improve the health of our communities and to prevent possible pandemics in our future.

Charles Fogarty

Lieutenant governor: 1999-2007

An area traditionally associated with lieutenant governors that I believe needs to be reemphasized is long term care and support services, especially given the current controversy at Eleanor Slater Hospital and the high number of nursing home/congregate care deaths due to COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic last year. It will also be helpful for her (and Governor Dan McKee) for Sabina to be out in the wider Rhode Island community as frequently as possible. While she is a familiar figure in Providence, she’s really not well known in the rest of the state. Becoming better known will enhance her effectiveness as a working partner for Governor McKee in addition to helping politically.

Robert Weygand

Lieutenant governor: 1993-1997

There are so many issues that the governor needs help on that it is difficult to pinpoint just one. But I still think the most pressing issue is the pandemic and vaccinations, particularly in minority communities. Lieutenant Governor Matos can play a significant role on this issue. She is well-respected in the minority community and should use that political equity to improve the lives of so many that are hesitant and are not trusting of the predominantly white healthcare system.

Roger Begin

Lieutenant governor: 1989-1993

Under the unusual circumstances of Sabina Matos becoming lieutenant governor, this is a unique opportunity to redefine the role and it may be the catalyst for a constitutional amendment to pair the governor and lieutenant governor. During my four years as lieutenant governor, I had a cordial relationship with Republican Governor Edward DiPrete and Democratic Governor Bruce Sundlun. However, there was never a relationship that created a true partnership with the governor. Historically, the distance between the two positions was more the creation of lieutenant governors who campaigned and advocated for the independence of the office. After my experience, I quickly became an advocate for pairing the positions on the ballot and I do believe it would better serve the interest of the state.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will make affordable housing a top priority in her new job.

⚓ A former Roman Catholic priest who has worked as a clinical psychologist in Newport is facing charges of sexually abusing boys at parishes in California more than 20 years ago.

⚓ The director of the Councilman John Rollins Recreational Center in Providence was charged this week with molesting a local 13-year-old girl.

⚓ Plant City gets some love in this article about the sudden popularity of plant-based "chicken."

⚓ Health: A federal advisory committee agreed Wednesday that use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should not resume in the United States until they get more information about a possible link between the shot and rare but severe blood clots in women under 50.

⚓ Work: For many people hired remotely over the past year, the workplace has largely been restricted to the two-dimensional confines of their computer screens. They may be performing their jobs just fine, but they haven't been able to benefit from the in-office osmosis that comes with being in a shared space.

⚓ Business: Bernie Madoff was a genius and a fraud, a stock market innovator who ended up squandering his considerable talents on propping up the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

⚓ Sports: The Red Sox made the right move by rehiring Alex Cora.







⚓ Governor Dan McKee will hold his weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.⚓ At 11 a.m., Governor McKee will sign legislation that bans landlords from discriminating against renters based on their lawful source of income (like Section 8).

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee meets at 5 p.m. to take up legislation to rename T.F. Green airport and several public records-related bills.



