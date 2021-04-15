Guestbooks from Civil War era are going home to Bunker Hill

“My God, this redeems my faith in humanity,” said Julie Hall, president of the Charlestown Historical Society and an association board member. “This is fantastic.”

The three guestbooks emerged at auction in Connecticut to the surprise and concern of Charlestown historians, who had been unaware that they no longer were in the possession of the Bunker Hill Monument Association, which was founded in 1823 and built the 221-foot obelisk at the site of the famous Revolutionary War battle.

Guestbooks signed by Mary Todd Lincoln and 42,000 other Civil War-era visitors to the Bunker Hill Monument will be returning to Charlestown after their purchase at auction Wednesday by an unidentified philanthropist for $17,000.

The association did not enter a bid. The time between the auction and when the group learned the guestbooks were for sale was too short, Hall said.

“We just said, ‘Let it go, but let this be a lesson to us moving forward,’ “ Hall recalled.

Seth Kaller, a leading dealer in Americana, said Thursday that the winning bid came from a philanthropist, whom he would not name, with a deep interest in US history. Kaller reached out to the bidder after hearing Tuesday night from John Reznikoff, the owner of University Archives in Wilton, Conn., that the guestbooks were scheduled to be sold the following day.

“My client said yes immediately,” said Kaller, who is based in White Plains, N.Y. “One way or another, they will make their way back to Bunker Hill.”

Kaller did not specify a date, but said the guestbooks would return to Charlestown in the near future.

Reznikoff said the effort that led to the philanthropist’s purchase of the books, and the plan to return them to Bunker Hill, were prompted by a Globe article Wednesday about the auction.

Some association members had speculated that the guestbooks, signed by an extraordinary range of 19th-century Americans, were stolen at some point over the last century and a half. Many of the association’s artifacts and records had been dispersed among its members after the state took control of the monument in 1919, followed by the National Park Service in 1976.

Reznikoff said his auction house had done due diligence in tracking the provenance of the guestbooks, two of which had been auctioned by Skinner, a Boston house, in 2019.

I’m thrilled about this. I understand very much the feeling of bringing something back to where it belongs. I sought [Kaller] out because he’s one of the great, great, great Americana dealers,” Reznikoff said.

“To me, history is a big puzzle,” he added. “And when you get an opportunity to get a piece of that puzzle and put it in the right place, it’s incredibly satisfying.”

Hall, the Charlestown Historical Society president, said the auction has prompted new discussion about how artifacts and records related to the 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill can be better preserved and secured.

“We have to start cataloguing this stuff, because we realized we have things spread out all over Charlestown,” Hall said.

Just this week, she said, the association has been contacted by the National Park Service and the Boston Public Library with offers of help.

Arthur Hurley, president of the Monument Association, also was elated that the guestbooks are coming home. “We’ll have to find a case for them and put them on display at the Bunker Hill Museum,” Hurley said.

Hall praised the behind-the-scenes work and interest that led to the philanthropist’s bid.

This is what happens “when people love history, and they love heritage, and they know what’s right,” she said. “And the right thing to do in the case of these guestbooks is to have them at the monument or the museum.”

