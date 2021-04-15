Burlington, Vt., high school contamination more extensive than feared

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Officials at a Vermont high school have announced that toxic chemical contamination at the school is more extensive than expected and will be costly to decontaminate.

Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said that the news continues to “worsen” as the school district continues to learn more about the polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCB, contamination at Burlington High School.

The school has been closed since September after PCBs were detected in air samples, WCAX-TV reported.