Driver killed after his truck hits tree in Billerica

A 61-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree on Concord Road in Billerica, police said.

William Collins of North Billerica was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, police said in a statement.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Concord Road and French Street. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had gone over the curb and struck a tree, which fell down, according to the statement.