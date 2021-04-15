Driver killed after his truck hits tree in Billerica

A 61-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree on Concord Road in Billerica, police said.
William Collins of North Billerica was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, police said in a statement.
The crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Concord Road and French Street. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had gone over the curb and struck a tree, which fell down, according to the statement.
Two witnesses attempted to help Collins, who was inside the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck before first responders arrived, the statement said.
Police said the crash does not appear to involve foul play at this time. The cause is under investigation.
