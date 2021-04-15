Eight years later, Boston marks the marathon bombing anniversary with silence and kindness

Boston has since created a memorial to the three people killed and the hundreds wounded in the bombings, and now marks the tragedy with One Boston Day, where acts of kindness are paramount even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight years ago, a pair of brothers from Cambridge set off two bombs along Boylston Street as thousands gathered to watch runners cross the finish line of the Boston Marathon which, by tradition, is always held on April 15, Patriots Day in Massachusetts.

Boston will mark an act of terror with kindness and silence Thursday.

“Each year, [One Boston Day] serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013,’' the organization notes on its website.

Advertisement

The quiet will come at 2:49 p.m. Thursday when a moment of silence will be held, marking the time when the first bomb was detonated. It was a terror attack witnessed by thousands, and passersby responded by helping the wounded, many of whom lives were forever changed by their injuries.

The bombings killed 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 8-year-old Martin Richard, and the assailants later fatally shot MIT Police Officer Sean Collier. Boston police Officer Dennis O. Simmonds died in 2014 from complications stemming from injuries he suffered during a confrontation in Watertown with the bombers.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey will stop by the memorial at noon and be on hand for the moment of silence. Janey on Tuesday noted that the day takes on renewed importance during the pandemic.

“This day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston, and those around the world,” she said in a statement. “Over the past year, we have all been tested in ways we could not have imagined. The spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever, as we continue to battle a public health crisis.”

Advertisement

In that spirit, One Day Boston has offered some suggestions on how the rest of us can mark the day by helping those in the Boston community:

- Thank the first responders, medical professionals, school teachers and staff, grocery store workers, transit workers, and other frontline workers in your life.

- Call an older person in your family or neighborhood and to check in and offer them assistance. Sign up as a volunteer for Commonwealth of Massachusetts COVID-19 response efforts.

- If you’re healthy and feeling well, make an appointment to donate blood with the Red Cross. Sign up for a Love Your Block neighborhood clean-up event.

- Thank a veteran for their service with a card. The Office of Veterans Services will make sure your card gets to a veteran.

- Support a Boston Marathon runner running for a cause this fall. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s Boston Marathon and the rescheduled 2021 version is now set to be run in the fall.

- Show kindness to yourself and practice self-care. Take a mental health break and go for a stroll in a Boston park, curl up with a book from the Boston Public Library, or sign up for a free fitness class.

Advertisement

One of the bombers was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement in Watertown several days later. The younger of the bombers was sentenced to death by a federal jury. His case is being reviewed by the US Supreme Court later this year.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.