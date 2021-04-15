Federal judge upholds Boston public schools exam school admissions policy

The decision should pave the way for the school system to finally send out acceptance letters, a process that is so far running about a month behind schedule due to the legal dispute. In a letter to families Thursday night announcing the judge’s ruling, school officials said they hoped to notify students about admission decisions by the end of the month.

“The education of one’s children is a matter of prime concern to any parent,” wrote Judge William Young. “Thus it is worthy of remark that the Plan the Court today upholds applies only to the 2021-2022 school year. All parties here concede there may be better raceneutral ways to handle Exam School admissions.”

A federal court judge on Thursday upheld the Boston school system’s temporary changes to its admission policy for its exam schools, ruling that it “does not have the effect of subjecting students to discrimination because of their race.”

“We are in the process of finalizing exam school invitations and working with our external independent partner to make sure our final calculations are accurate,” the letter stated. “Invitations to the three exam schools will be sent via email and regular mail by the end of April as soon as that work is completed.”

Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp. filed the lawsuit in February, contending that school officials violated the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment when they temporarily revised the admission policy.

The School Committee last fall temporarily dropped the entrance exam for Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science because they believed it wasn’t safe to hold the in-person exams during the pandemic.

Instead, students will be admitted based largely on their grades and in some cases MCAS scores. Seats will also be allocated by zip code, giving top priority to areas with the lowest median household income. The number of seats per zip code will be proportionate to the share of school-age children living there. An initial analysis by a working group that developed the policy found the changes would likely lead to an increase in the number of Black and Latino students who gain admission, while decreasing acceptances for Asian and white students.

The decision will have implications for efforts currently underway to potentially make permanent changes to the admission process. The School Committee has established a task force to examine the issue and make recommendations.

The lawsuit was the first federal court case to challenge the school system’s process of admitting students to exam schools in more than two decades. Previously, white parents in two separate lawsuits in the 1990s sued the school system, leading to two major overhauls of the admission process.

The first case forced school officials to scrap a process that dated back to court-ordered desegregation in the 1970s, which set aside at least 35 percent of exam school seats for Black and Latino students. In its place, school officials instituted a new admission process, which used race more loosely as one of several factors in a good portion of the exam school admission decisions.

However, parents of another white student contested the changes in court and a federal court judge in 1998 found the changes to be unconstitutional. School officials revised the policy again, eliminating race entirely from the equation of admission decisions.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.