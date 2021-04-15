Funeral for slain Capitol police officer William Evans being held in Adams

“He was always eager to spend time with his children, and immensely proud of everything they did,” said Evans’s obituary posted to the website of the Paciorek Funeral Home. “They would always say they had the best time with their Daddioski.”

The body of Evans, 41, rested in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda . The private funeral will be held Thursday at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams, followed by a private burial.

ADAMS - A funeral Mass is being held Thursday morning in Adams for slain US Capitol police Officer William “Billy” Evans, a North Adams native who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol.

The notice also referenced his athletic passions.

“He participated in bowling and baseball leagues throughout his life,” the obituary said. “When he moved to Burke, Virginia, he brought with him his love of the Red Sox and Patriots. As an adult, he grew to love tabletop and board games and joined a community of players who became great friends.”

According to the obituary, Evans attended elementary school in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School in 1998 before earning a degree at Western New England College in 2002, becoming a Capitol officer in Washington, D.C., the following year, the notice said.

“He has been a member of the First Responder Unit for over 15 years and assigned at the North Barricade, where his fellow officers came to lovingly call him ‘King of the North,’” the obituary said.

Evans’s death came about three months after fellow Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering injuries in a clash with insurrectionists who stormed the building on Jan. 6. Two men have been charged with assaulting Sicknick with bear spray during the attack.

The driver of the car that fatally struck Evans, Noah Green, 25, exited the vehicle with a knife and was shot to death by police, officials said.

