Holbrook man charged after allegedly trying to run over Black children

Shane Belleville, 36, was arrested at his home Thursday morning, nearly a week after the incident occurred on a school playground.

A Holbrook man accused of hurling racial slurs at a group of Black children and trying to run over them over with his pickup truck was released after he paid $750 bail following his arraignment Thursday on hate crime charges, according to police.

At 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, a teenager told police that a man in a red pickup truck tried to run over the caller and a group of friends at the Holbrook Middle-High School playground, the statement said.

Investigators determined that a verbal argument between a 7 and 8-year-old — one Black and one white child — turned physical once other nearby children, ranging from age 9 to 15 joined in. Racial slurs were used during the fight, police said.

One of the children called Belleville to come help. By the time he arrived, the children had separated, and a group of Black children were walking away from the school, the statement said.

Belleville confronted the group, and they began yelling back and forth. He allegedly slapped a teenage girl in the face for spitting on him during the argument, according to the investigation.

As the yelling escalated, Belleville got in his red Ford F-350 pickup truck and reversed toward the children, who quickly jumped out of the way to avoid getting struck. After allegedly yelling a racial slur multiple times, he drove off, the statement said.

Belleville was charged with four counts of civil rights violations, assault with intent to intimidate based on race, and assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle). He was arraigned in Quincy District Court









