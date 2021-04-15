Maine man facing federal hate crime charges for repeated arson of Springfield church

A Maine man who called for the elimination of Black people is facing federal hate crime charges for repeatedly setting fires at a Springfield church named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dushko Vulchev, 44, allegedly set four fires and slashed tires of cars parked near the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church, with the most serious fire taking place on Dec. 28 that heavily damaged the church, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Vulchev also allegedly set a fire at the backdoor of the church on Dec. 13 and two additional fires near the rear door of the church on Dec. 15, according to Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell. He is charged in criminal complaints with four counts of “damage to religious property involving fire and one count of use of fire to commit a federal felony,” prosecutors said.