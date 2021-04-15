Maine man facing federal hate crime charges for repeated arson of Springfield church

A Maine man who called for the elimination of Black people is facing federal hate crime charges for repeatedly setting fires at a Springfield church named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dushko Vulchev, 44, allegedly set four fires and slashed tires of cars parked near the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church, with the most serious fire taking place on Dec. 28 that heavily damaged the church, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Vulchev also allegedly set a fire at the backdoor of the church on Dec. 13 and two additional fires near the rear door of the church on Dec. 15, according to Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell. He is charged in criminal complaints with four counts of “damage to religious property involving fire and one count of use of fire to commit a federal felony,” prosecutors said.
Authorities searched Vulchev’s vehicle and electronic devices and located what authorities described as “messages from Vulchev demonstrating Vulchev’s hatred of Black people, including recent messages from Vulchev in December 2020 calling to ‘eliminate all (expletive).’ ”
Authorities also allegedly found “images demonstrating Vulchev’s racial animus toward Black people” on his electronic devices.
Vulchev was arrested by Springfield police and is currently in state custody. He will appear in US District Court in Springfield at a later date, prosecutors said.
The investigation, including the review of security video and location data from Vulchev’s mobile telephone, showed Vulchev at or near the scene of many of the alleged crimes, including the Dec. 28 fire that severely damaged the church.
Church officials have vowed to rebuild.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.