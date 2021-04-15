More than 90 percent of Massachusetts under ‘abnormally dry’ conditions, officials say

Data gathered through April 13 shows 92.21 percent of Massachusetts falls under the Drought Monitor’s abnormally dry categorization, a 22.29 percent increase from 75.40 percent this time last week, which itself was a 23.87 percent increase from the week prior. The last time no areas of the state were classified as abnormally dry was March 2, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Drought Monitor labels abnormally dry areas as those that are “not in drought, but are experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could turn into drought or are recovering from drought but are not yet back to normal.”

The data also shows 20.09 percent of the state falls under the Drought Monitor’s “moderate drought” categorization. No areas of Massachusetts fell into that categorization last week, according to the US Drought Monitor. The Drought Monitor defines drought as “defined as a moisture deficit bad enough to have social, environmental, or economic effects.” Moderate drought is the first of four drought categorizations.

There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation in Boston Thursday evening, with rain likely after 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Boston.

Boston has received 7.88 inches of rain this year, nearly five inches below the “normal value” of 12.85 inches.

The areas of New England under abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions rose this week as well, according to the US Drought Monitor. The data shows 47.74 percent of the region is subject to abnormally dry conditions, while 15.09 percent falls under the moderate drought categorization.

A look at drought conditions in the northeastern United States. Map Courtesy of NDMC

Last week, 40.14 percent of the region was classified as abnormally dry, and 10.27 percent was classified as in moderate drought. New Hampshire is the primary driver of the region’s drought conditions, as 100 percent of the state is classified as abnormally dry, and 92.84 percent is in moderate drought, the highest figures for any state in the region, according to the US Drought Monitor.

