Newton names new police chief

“He has a proven track record of embracing and implementing the principles underlying NPD’s mission of improving the quality of life and supporting the full spectrum of needs for all residents by delivering fair, just, respectful, safe and effective policing,” Fuller said.

Fuller said she’s selected John F. Carmichael Jr., the top cop in Walpole since 2015, to run the Newton force.

Newton has a new police chief coming on board in June who’s built a sterling career by policing with “fairness, dignity and respect,” said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller in a statement Thursday.

He’s worked collaboratively in Walpole with various stakeholders, the mayor continued.

“Chief Carmichael has a proven track record of moving the Walpole Police Department forward based on collaborative partnerships between the department and people across the community,” Fuller said. “He has consistently led with the philosophy of treating people with fairness, dignity and respect. He insists on decision making that is impartial and unbiased as well as transparent and open.”

He’s also intentionally increased the diversity of the Walpole Police Department, which isn’t part of the state civil service system, according to Fuller.

“His strategic plan for the Walpole Police Department purposefully embraces the philosophy of 21st Century policing and weaves together reform with building trust and police legitimacy with the community and a problem-solving approach that focuses on the root cause of incidents,” Fuller said.

Carmichael, she said, began his law enforcement career in the US Army’s Military Police Corps. in 1986 and became a Medfield police dispatcher in 1989. He became a Medfield officer in 1993 and joined the Walpole force three years later, ascending to the rank of sergeant in 2007, detective sergeant in 2009, deputy chief in 2010, and chief in July 2015.

“Chief Carmichael will join me in speaking with the Newton City Council either later this month or in early May as they undertake their approval process,” Fuller said. “I know Interim Chief [Howard] Mintz will work closely with Chief Carmichael to make the transition seamless when he joins the NPD in early June.”

Carmichael holds a Bachelors degree in law enforcement from Western New England University, as well as a Masters in criminal justice from Curry College, according to the statement.

