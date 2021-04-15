Nor’easter starts slogging, soaking journey through New England

The bulk of the storm will be over Friday evening but because the storm will continue to wobble around it will prevent significant clearing.

Clouds thickened up Thursday afternoon as rainfall continued to overspread the region. A developing nor’easter will slowly and steadily meander through New England over the next 36 hours. The long duration of the storm means that once the precipitation begins in your area it’s likely to last all night Thursday, all day Friday, some of Friday night, and perhaps even lingering into Saturday morning.

The atmosphere is cold enough at high levels for it to snow and as is often typical with springtime storms the higher elevations are going to see the most accumulation.

In these types of storms, there are often a couple of towns that end up with even more snow. If amounts in a particular town start going over 3 or 4inches that is when power outages start to become a problem. The snow is going to be very heavy and wet and it will not take a lot of it to weigh down tree limbs cause them to break and eventually lead to those power outages.

Winds will not be particularly strong during the storm although they will be noticeable. Temperatures are going to be very chilly, remaining in the 30s west of Route 495 on Friday and barely making it into the low 40s along the coastline. When you add in the wind it’s going to feel somewhat like winter.

The damp weather continues Friday night and even the first part of Saturday could see a couple of lingering showers. The air mass will remain cool with temperatures staying in the 40s for Saturday. The reason this is such a long-duration storm is because the storm itself will be captured by the jet stream and forced to do a loop over New England.

A slow moving storm will impact southern New England through Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

I do expect some recovery on Sunday with readings getting back into the 50s There will also be a blend of clouds and sunshine which will feel great after the spring setback provided by this nor’easter.