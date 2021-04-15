Police departments escort Whitman toddler to Children’s Hospital for heart surgery

Rodman was sent into surgery at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a post on his family’s CaringBridge blog .

Rodman was born with “multiple heart and kidney defects” which have required a litany of surgeries, including open-heart surgery when he was just five weeks old, according to a statement from Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag and Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon. Police departments from seven neighboring communities — officers from Quincy, Weymouth, Stoughton, Canton, and Braintree in addition to Randolph and Whitman — were part of the escort.

Whitman toddler Nathaniel “Nate the Great” Rodman received a police escort to Boston Children’s Hospital early Wednesday, as the one-year-old headed into another open-heart surgery.

Advertisement

Nathaniel Rodman’s father, Matthew, is a Randolph police officer and has served in the department for more than seven years, the statement said. Last week, officers constructed an honorary Randolph police badge for Nathaniel Rodman.

The badge made for Nathaniel ‘Nate the Great’ Rodman, making the Whitman toddler an honorary police officer. Randolph Police Department

“The escort was a way to recognize Nathaniel for the tremendous courage he has shown during his life, and as a way to take the family’s mind off everything for a few minutes before they entered the hospital to begin this latest procedure,” said Randolph Police Detective Kevin Gilbert in the statement. “We have done escorts like this before and it is always easy to find officers willing to participate. We truly have an amazing network of passionate officers in this region.”

Several of the officers participating in the escort were police academy classmates of Matthew Rodman’s which added a personal layer to the ceremony, the statement said.

“This entire event was a group effort between Randolph Police, Whitman Police, and the surrounding agencies, and it shows that we are always willing to help a family in need,” Gilbert said. “Nathaniel is a fighter, and we are confident that he will come out of this surgery in amazing shape.”

Advertisement

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.



