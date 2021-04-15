State Police identify victim of fatal Braintree hit-and-run

The victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Braintree Tuesday has been identified as Thomas Gillis, 42, of Boston, State Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gillis died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 93 southbound while walking near Exit 6 at about 4:25 a.m., according to previous Globe reporting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still trying to determine if one or more vehicles was involved.