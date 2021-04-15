Swan Boats to return in Boston Public Garden lagoon on May 8

“Mayor Kim Janey is pleased to announce that the popular Boston Swan Boats will open for the 2021 season at the Boston Public Garden lagoon on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.,” the acting mayor’s office said in a statement, which was headlined “SWAN BOATS OPEN MAY 8″ in big, bold-faced type.

Last summer, the iconic Swan Boats were kept out of the lagoon in the Public Garden for the first time in 143 years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swan Boats are back. Swan Boats of Boston

Masks will be required to board the boats, Janey’s office said, and patrons will be “safely spaced,” both in line and when they’re riding the vessels that’ve been a beloved rite of spring for Bostonians for nearly a centrury and a half.

Advertisement

The Swan Boats were launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget, Janey’s office said, and the Paget family still owns and operates the business. The Paget patriarch designed the boats after taking in the opera “Lohengrin,” which ends with the hero crossing a river in a boat drawn by none other than a swan.

Paget went on to make that compelling stage picture a reality for generations of Boston residents and visitors.

This year marks the 144th season of the Swan Boats, Janey’s office said, with the oldest and smallest boat in the fleet celebrating its 111th year in the lagoon. The youngest swan of the bunch had its maiden voyage in 1993.

“The swan on today’s boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat, and encloses a paddle mechanism that is used to foot propel the boat through the water,” the statement said.

Fully loaded, Janey’s office continued, each Swan Boat weighs three tons. The boats are powered by the driver using a foot-propelled paddle wheel, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“The Swan Boats are built on oak framed pontoons sheathed in copper just as they were initially constructed in 1877,” the statement said. “After being stored in a safe place for the winter, the boats are returned to the Public Garden Lagoon in the spring.”

More information’s available online by visiting Swan Boats of Boston at www.swanboats.com. You can also call (617) 522-1966, or email the family-owned company at info@swanboats.com.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.