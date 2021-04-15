These maps show what to expect from the nor’easter Thursday night into Friday

A winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. on Friday for western Franklin and Hampshire counties, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy, wet snow is expected in those areas with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and up to 10 inches in areas above 1,500 feet, forecasters said Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to fall in the western portions of the state, with the eastern half, including Boston, will be spared heavy snow, though rain will be likely.

A nor’easter — yes, a nor’easter — is on its way to Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Winter weather advisories are in effect for western Hampden County and eastern Franklin and Hampshire counties, and a winter storm watch is in effect for northern Worcester and northern Middlesex counties.

In Eastern Massachusetts, forecasters are predicting heavy, soaking rain from this storm.

This map shows the advisories in effect in Massachusetts. National Weather Service

If you live in central or western Massachusetts, these maps show how much snow you can expect, according to forecasters.

From Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 8 p.m., Fitchburg and Greenfield are expected to see 4 inches of snow, according to the weather service. Worcester is expected to get 3 inches while communities along the Massachusetts-New York border are likely to see 1 or 2 inches.

This map shows how much snow to expect in Massachusetts from Thursday night to Friday night. National Weather Service

On the high end of the spectrum, there is a slight chance North Adams could see 8 inches of snow. Fitchburg could get 4 inches while Greenfield will get 5 inches.

This map shows the 1 in 10 chance of snowfall amounts. National Weather Service

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.