Three teens arrested for allegedly stealing bike, threatening another teen in South End

A male victim was riding his bike in the area of 624 Columbus Ave., where he stopped around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He was going through his belongings when an unknown male crashed into him with a Blue Citi bike and knocked him to the ground, police said.

Christian Issiah Heck, 18, of Norfolk, and two 16 and 17-year-old males from Boston will face charges of armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, a shod foot and bike, and receiving stolen property, Boston police said in a press release.

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested for threatening to stab another teen and stealing his bike on Columbus Avenue, Boston police said Thursday..

Advertisement

The teenagers allegedly punched him several times and told him to stay on the ground and count to 20 or he would be stabbed, police said. He counted to 20 and then looked up and saw one of the suspects going through his belongings.

The suspect then kicked him and told him to keep counting, police said. The suspects eventually fled the scene with the victim’s bike.

Three individuals matching the description of the suspects were later stopped in the area of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard, police said. They also had a bike matching the description of the one that was stolen.

All three were placed under arrest, police said. A knife was also recovered.

Heck is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court. The two juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.