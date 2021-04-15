Two men charged after surrendering to State Police helicopter on I-84

The pursuit started shortly before noon Tuesday when a state trooper patrolling Interstate 84 eastbound noticed a black Acura sedan without a front license plate, State Police said in a statement.

Oscar Santiago, 25, was ordered held on $12,500 bail while Omar Santiago, 25, was released on $500 bail that he previously posted, according to Tim Connolly, a spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Two Connecticut men were arraigned in Dudley District Court Wednesday, one day after a high-speed chase that started in Sturbridge and ended in Ludlow, where they surrendered to a State Police helicopter, officials said.

Advertisement

He followed the car, which made erratic lane changes and cut off other drivers as they approached Exit 3. The driver then exited and made an illegal U-turn to reenter the highway, the statement said.

The trooper attempted to stop the car by activating his cruiser’s siren and emergency lights, but the driver refused to stop. The two front-seat occupants switched seats during the chase, State Police said.

A State Police helicopter monitored the vehicle from above, even after the troop duty officer called off the pursuit. The driver “continued to disobey traffic laws with no cruisers in pursuit,” State Police said.

Eventually, the car stopped and all three occupants surrendered to the helicopter with their hands up. Troopers arrived and arrested Oscar Santiago and Omar Santiago. The third occupant was released and not charged, State Police said.

The two were booked at the State Police barracks in Sturbridge on more than 10 traffic violation charges each, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, the statement said.

Both are expected back in court on May 14, Connolly said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.