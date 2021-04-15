Up to 8 inches of snow expected in Berkshires with blast of winter; rain expected in Boston

“Rain develops across western Massachusetts and northern CT this morning and slowly spreads east this afternoon into early this evening,” the weather service said in a forecast discussion posted Thursday morning. “Widespread rain, heavy at times, is expected tonight into Friday with rain changing to accumulating snow in the Berkshires and Worcester Hills.”

Well snow’s still in the forecast, but look out for rain first, per the National Weather Service.

Remember that snow we told you about that’s expected to hit the Berkshires on Thursday night?

Forecasters said the rain should “become widespread” Thursday afternoon across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Then the fun starts.

Beginning around 6 p.m. Thursday, the forecast discussion said, snow at “significant elevation” is expected in the Berkshires and possibly the northern Worcester Hills. Forecasters also noted that a “small/slushy accumulation is possible in some lower elevations.”

How much? Depends.

“Some wet snow is even possible in the lower elevations of interior southern New England very late tonight and Friday during the heaviest precipitation,” the document said. “Total precipitation should be on the order of 1 to 2.50 inches, which will continue through Friday afternoon.”

But more snow’s possible in the peak-lined Berkshires, where a winter storm warning’s on for a “good portion” of the eastern slopes of the region, the weather service said.

“Heavy Wet snow of 4 to 8 inches is anticipated with localized amounts up to 10 inches possible at elevations near and above 1500 feet” in the Western Massachusetts area, the forecast discussion said.

In Boston, though, residents will probably be able to leave their shovels - and their space savers - in the garage.

The forecast Thursday in the Hub calls for a chance of rain, “mainly after 5pm,” the weather service said on its website. “Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”

Look for more rain in Boston later in the evening, mainly after 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

“Low around 42,” forecasters said. “East wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.”

Come Friday, forecasters said, Bostonians should continue to get rain until at least 2 p.m., followed by “rain and snow,” according to the weather service.

“Little or no snow accumulation expected,” the weather service said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.