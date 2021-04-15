Weekly coronavirus cases among public school students hit record high, surpassing 1,000 for first time

Officials estimate that about 650,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 125,000 staff members are working in buildings — up from an estimated 610,000 students and 115,000 staff last week.

The combined total of new cases — 1,279 — was the highest weekly total since the start of the academic year, and the number of student cases reported in a single week was also by far the highest weekly total yet.

Local school officials in Massachusetts reported to the state 1,095 new coronavirus cases among students and 184 among school staff members for the week that ended Wednesday.

Cases are only reported among students who are attending in-person school; cases among students in a fully remote learning model are not being tracked by the state. Cases among staff members are only being reported if the employee was inside a school building within the seven days prior to the reported case.

The highest number of cases reported in a single school or district for the week ending Wednesday were in Massachusetts’ three largest cities.

Springfield Public Schools reported 38 cases among students and eight among staff members, Boston Public Schools reported 32 cases among students and 11 among staff members, and Worcester Public Schools reported 30 among students and 8 among staff members.

The latest figures, released Thursday, include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between April 8 to 14. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts are required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 11,394 cases among students and 5,943 among staff members have been reported to the state since September.

Thursday’s report came one week after all elementary schools in Massachusetts were mandated to have students return for full-time, in-person learning, unless the district had received approval from the state to delay its return. About 90 percent of school districts had elementary students back full time by last week, and the other 10 percent are expected to have students back by May 3, according to the state.

All families will still have the option to choose remote learning through the end of the academic year.

Though cases in schools have been rising, state officials and experts have said in-school transmission of the virus is extremely limited. From March 14 to April 10, 22 new clusters were identified in K-12 schools, according to weekly data from the state Department of Public Health, also released on Thursday. Clusters do not indicate in-school transmission, however, and officials have said the vast majority of cases among children are spreading outside the classroom at youth sports, family gatherings, and other activities.

State officials have said parents should not be alarmed by the rising coronavirus case numbers, which are likely due to a number of factors, including the pool testing program that has launched in more than 1,000 schools statewide and is catching many otherwise-undetected asymptomatic cases. The population of students in schools has also risen significantly in recent weeks.

The pool testing program, which bundles multiple samples together to test at once, processed 10,568 pools from 185 school districts from April 5 to 11, state education officials reported Thursday; 109 pooled results came back positive. When a pool is positive, all people in that pool are retested individually.

“What I would want parents to do is just to put it into that broader context,” Russell Johnston, senior associate commissioner at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the Globe earlier this month. “The school numbers going up does not mean that schools are not safe. In fact, schools are very safe.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.