White Milton police officer to face charges for allegedly threatening, intimidating Black teen over support for Black Lives Matter

Lio, her husband, a younger son, and a Westwood police sergeant each testified Tuesday in Dedham District Court before Assistant Clerk Magistrate Beth P. Cook, who weighed whether to file charges.

Patricia Lio, 52, also allegedly attacked her husband, who tried to quell the September confrontation at their Westwood home. She now faces charges of assault to intimidate her son’s friend and assault and battery on her husband, according to a ruling issued Thursday.

A white Milton police officer will be prosecuted criminally over an off-duty incident in which she allegedly derided and threatened her son’s 14-year-old friend, who is Black, over his support for the Black Lives Matter movement , a court official ruled Thursday.

On Thursday, Cook determined there was probable cause and moved forward with criminal charges.

“After consideration of the evidence put forth by the accused, I find that the witness testimony she presented does not disprove the evidence put forward by the Westwood Police,” Cook wrote in her decision.

Lio’s arraignment hasn’t been scheduled yet, the court said. She has been on paid administrative leave since early October while Milton police conduct an internal investigation.

The Milton Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Westwood police allege the incident unfolded Sept. 19 during a sleepover that Lio’s younger son hosted for the 14-year-old youth and another teenager, who is Hispanic.

Earlier in the day, Lio said that her older son showed her a social media post by the 14-year-old that referred to the Black Lives Matter movement’s support for cutting police budgets, according to her testimony Tuesday.

A lawyer for the 14-year-old has said the post wasn’t written by his client and that it didn’t advocate for violence.

Later in the day, while the friends were watching a Celtics game at Lio’s home, police said, the boys heard Lio, who was in another part of the house, criticize the Black Lives Matter movement using expletives and calling it “phony.”

Lio’s sons told the guests that their mother “is scared for her life because of Black Lives Matter,” according to Westwood police.

Lio allegedly then went into the room where the teenagers were gathered and asked the Hispanic teen boy about his views of Black Lives Matter and whether his father, a Boston police officer, supports defunding police departments.

When Lio’s husband tried escort her away from the teens, she punched him in the face and he began to bleed, police said. Her husband, Anthony Lio, testified this week that his wife didn’t strike him, and the blood came from a cut to his nose that he sustained while doing construction work at his job.

Lio then allegedly confronted the 14-year-old youth, clenching her fists, getting in his face, and using expletives to discuss the Black Lives Matters movement. The teen asked Lio if she planned to hit him, police said, and she said no.

“If you support Black Lives Matter, get the [expletive] out of my house,” Lio told the 14-year-old youth, according to Westwood Police Sergeant Chris Aylward.

Anthony Lio then got into a car with his younger son and his two friends to drive them to the 14-year-old youth’s home in Randolph. As the group left, Patricia Lio called the Hispanic youth an immigrant, banged on the windows, and tried to open the doors, though they were locked, Aylward testified.

Lio’s younger son, who is 15, testified that his mother was trying to get him to exit the vehicle, but he didn’t comply.

On Tuesday, Lio testified that anti-police sentiments have made her fear for her life and she objects to calls to cut police budgets. She denied the allegations against her and testified that race didn’t factor into the exchange she had with her son’s friend.

“This has never been about race. I don’t see people through race,” she said at the hearing. Lio testified that he’s been a police officer for more than 20 years.

Her attorney said Thursday that he planned to comment on the court’s decision.

Clerk magistrate hearings like the one held in Lio’s case are typically held behind closed doors, but the Globe filed an appeal last October and the proceeding was made public.

The Department of Children and Families also investigated the incident involving Lio. On Tuesday, an agency spokeswoman said she was barred by law from commenting on the department’s findings.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.